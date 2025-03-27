Breaking News
Rare Brown Hawk-Owl sighted in Goregaon East society near Aarey

Updated on: 27 March,2025 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Residents of a housing society in Gokuldham, Goregaon East, were astonished after hearing a strange bird call at night. Wildlife naturalist Mahesh Yadav identified it as a Brown Hawk-Owl, a species usually found in Aarey and SGNP. The sighting underscores the importance of conserving Mumbai’s green spaces

Rare Brown Hawk-Owl sighted in Goregaon East society near Aarey

Picture credit: Mahesh Yadav

Residents of a housing society in Gokuldham, Goregaon East, were in for a surprise when they heard the call of an unfamiliar bird on the night of March 25. Perplexed by the unusual sound, they promptly reached out to wildlife enthusiast and naturalist Mahesh Yadav, who has been documenting avian biodiversity in the area. Upon arriving at the location, Yadav identified the bird as a Brown Hawk-Owl (Ninox scutulata), a species typically found in Aarey Forest and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Speaking to Mid-Day, Yadav said, "On the night of March 25, residents of a housing society in Gokuldham informed me that they had heard a strange bird call, unlike anything they had encountered before. When I reached the site, I too heard the sound and immediately recognised it as the call of a Brown Hawk-Owl. While this species is known to inhabit Aarey Forest and SGNP, spotting it within a residential society was a completely new experience for me."

The sighting of the Brown Hawk-Owl within an urban setting underscores the rich biodiversity of Aarey Forest and SGNP. Yadav emphasised the importance of protecting these crucial habitats, which continue to serve as home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. 

