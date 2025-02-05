Breaking News
Rare ornate flying snake rescued in Maharashtra's Dahanu

Rare ornate flying snake rescued in Maharashtra’s Dahanu

Updated on: 05 February,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Maharashtra Forest Department handed over the snake to the Wildlife Welfare Association, a local NGO, for veterinary observation and scientific documentation

Pic/WWA

In a remarkable rescue operation, a rare Ornate Flying Snake (Chrysopelea ornata) was rescued by a wildlife welfare association NGO yesterday in the Dahanu region of Maharashtra. The snake, which is native to southern Maharashtra, is believed to have travelled to Dahanu via a brick truck from the same region.


Maharashtra Forest Department handed over the snake to the Wildlife Welfare Association, a local NGO, for veterinary observation and scientific documentation.


Member of the Wildlife Welfare Association, Rohit Mohite said, "The Ornate Flying Snake is a semi-venomous species known for its distinctive flying ability, which it achieves by flattening its body and gliding through the air. Its population is declining due to habitat loss and fragmentation. We assure that the snake will receive proper care and attention, and will be released back into its natural habitat once it is deemed fit."


