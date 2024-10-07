Highly placed sources attached to Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that Ratan Tata was rushed into the hospital between 12.30 and 1.00 am in a critical condition

Noted industrialist, well-known philanthropist, and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata (86) is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital. He was rushed to the Emergency Room of the hospital in the wee hours of Monday.

Highly placed sources attached to Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that Ratan Tata was rushed into the hospital between 12.30 and 1.00 am in a critical condition. His blood pressure had drastically fallen and he had to be immediately rushed to the ICU, where a team of intensivists, under the leadership of well-known cardiologist Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla, is monitoring the condition.

Ratan Tata: A visionary entrepreneur

Born on December 28, 1937 in then Bombay, India, Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of Tata Group. He was the chairman of the conglomerate from 1990 to 2012 and was the interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. Ratan Tata continues to head the group's charitable trusts.

Tata's entrepreneurial journey started in 1962 when he joined the Tata Group. He made his way up the business ladder, taking on numerous tasks before becoming chairman of the group in 1990. Under his tenure, the Tata Group experienced substantial growth and expansion, both domestically and abroad. Tata's vision and strategic thinking allowed the company to expand into new industries such as telecommunications, retail, and autos.

One of Tata's most remarkable achievements was the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, which was a watershed moment in the Tata Group's history. His dedication to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility has garnered him countless honours, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, two of India's highest civilian awards.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata has been recognised for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs. His legacy continues to shape the Tata Group, which remains one of India's most respected and successful business conglomerates.