Industrialist Ratan Tata, who was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the wee hours on Monday, is now stable, said sources in the know of his health condition.

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the wee hours on Monday, is now stable, said sources in the know of his health condition. The sources said that the industrialist was diagnosed with 'hypotension' (a decrease in systematic blood pressure below accepted low values) at the time of admission.

The highly placed sources informed mid-day that he was initially critical when he was rushed to the hospital Emergency Room and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where Dr Sharukh Golwalla and a team of intensivists managed to stabilise his blood pressure.

Sources said he continues to remain in the ICU due to his advanced age.

Ratan Tata (86), industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons, was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Hospital sources confirming the same said the philanthropist is admitted to the ICU in the new tower of Breach Candy and is under observation.

Ratan Tata Health Update: Scion says he is in 'good spirits'

The scion was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital between 12.30 and 1.00 am in a critical condition, the sources had previously said.

Ratan Tata expressed gratitude to the public for "thinking of" him and said that he remains in "good spirits". He, in his social media post, wrote, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."

Ratan Tata Health Update: A visionary entrepreneur

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Bombay, India, and is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the Tata Group's founder. He served as the conglomerate's chairman from 1990 to 2012, as well as interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017. Ratan Tata continues to lead the group's charity trusts.

Tata's entrepreneurial journey started in 1962 when he joined the Tata Group. He made his way up the business ladder, taking on numerous tasks before becoming chairman of the group in 1990. Under his tenure, the Tata Group experienced substantial growth and expansion, both domestically and abroad. Tata's vision and strategic thinking allowed the company to expand into new industries such as telecommunications, retail, and autos.

One of Tata's most notable accomplishments was the purchase of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, which marked a watershed event in the Tata Group's history. His commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility has earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, India's highest civilian awards.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata has been recognised for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs. His legacy continues to shape the Tata Group, which remains one of India's most respected and successful business conglomerates.