Govind Pansare (82) was shot in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, and succumbed to his injuries four days later on February 20

Bombay High Court. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: HC grants bail to 6 accused in rationalist Govind Pansare's 2015 murder case x 00:00

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six accused in rationalist and author Govind Pansare killing case in 2015, on grounds of long incarceration, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A single bench of Justice A S Kilor allowed the bail pleas of the six accused identified as Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi.

They were arrested on different dates between 2018 and 2019, and have been in jail since then.

"I am allowing the bail pleas of the six accused on account of long incarceration," Justice Kilor said. According to PTI, he also said he would hear the bail plea filed by another accused Virendrasinh Tawade separately.

Pansare (82) was shot in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, and succumbed to his injuries four days later on February 20.

The rationalist and his wife Uma were returning home from their morning walk in Samrat Nagar area of Kolhapur when two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing, PTI stated.

Initially, the case was handled by Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur but the investigation was later transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under supervision of the additional director general of police (CID), Maharashtra, reported PTI.

Pansare's family had sought the case's transfer to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as they were dissatisfied with the lack of progress in tracing the shooters.

On August 3, 2022, the HC transferred the probe to the ATS, observing there was "no headway" or "break through" in the case, PTI stated.

Of the 12 accused identified, 10 have been arrested, and four supplementary charge sheets filed, as per PTI. The trial against these 10 accused is still on. According to PTI, two shooters in the case are absconding even today.

The Bombay HC had been supervising the probe into the case, but earlier this month, the court said it would not continue to do so.

The high court had, however, ordered for the trial in the case to be expedited and for the same to be heard on a day-to-day basis, stated PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)