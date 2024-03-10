Uddhav's close aide under ED probe, MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Notably, he was present in a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray in his constituency-Mumbai North West on Saturday

MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) and close aid of Uddhav Thackeray, MLA Ravindra Waikar (64) on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Waikar, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged misuse of a civic plot to build a luxury hotel, joined the Shinde-led group at 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister in Malabar Hill.

Waikar is a senior Shiv Sena leader, former minister, a four time MLA from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, four time corporator and former standing committee chairman at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Notably, he was present in a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray in his constituency-Mumbai North West, a day earlier.

The former Maharashtra minister had been distancing himself from the party programs for a while because of which his gesture of welcoming Thackeray in his constituency raised eyebrows in political circles.

Speaking with the media on Sunday after joining Eknath Shinde's group Waikar said, "I have several pending works in my constituency which I have been taking up since long. If these works are not completed, I cannot face my people. Shinde is taking quick decisions on development works."

Waikar added that he had worked in the Shiv Sena for 50 years and had switched sides for the development of his constituency, which needs roads and water supply and where many works had been held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "Waikar and I had misunderstandings, which are solved now. He has handed over me list of works to be completed in his constituency. Our agenda is development."

Meanwhile, Waikar is being probed by the ED in a case registered for allegedly misleading the BMC and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July 2021 to construct a luxury hotel on a plot along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road earmarked for sports and entertainment purposes.

As per the FIR, the plot was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation but they allegedly used it for commercial purposes to earn several crore rupees. The ED had also raised Waikar's properties in January.

Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress claimed that MLA Ravindra Waikar has not left Thackeray's Sena willingly and joined Eknath Shinde faction, but due to pressure from government agencies (ED).

(With PTI inputs)