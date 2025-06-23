The Middle East cauldron has been simmering as the two countries are trading strikes, after Israel struck. Now that the cauldron has boiled over, with the USA striking nuclear sites in Iran

The Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the community’s apex body, stated it is ready to provide assistance to Zoroastrians, who may be forced to leave Iran because of the current Israel-Iran conflict. The Middle East cauldron has been simmering as the two countries are trading strikes, after Israel struck. Now that cauldron has boiled over, with the USA striking nuclear sites in Iran.

Viraf Mehta, BPP chairman, said, “If any Zoroastrians leave Iran because of the ongoing war and come into India, the matter of asylum is for the Indian government to decide. However, once here, and if looking for help, the BPP, based on the case, may assist financially or provide a roof over their head.” Mehta added that no Zoroastrians had reached out to the BPP yet due to the current conflict, but there would be a response to outreach if that happens.

Mehta added, “The community here is certainly concerned. There are a decent number of Zoroastrians still in Iran. From the news, one sees that there has been some exodus from Tehran, primarily, and not so much from other places in Iran. I think it is predominantly military and nuclear sites that are being targeted. Annually, we have a number of tours to holy Zoroastrian sites in Iran, such as the Fars province, because of their historical-religious import to the community.”

Fars is considered the historical homeland of the Persian people. Mehta added, “These tours take place, usually, in the summer months of April, May, and June, with tour operators and expert guides from here. A tour group was back recently, stating that there is some concern, but civilian spaces have not been hit,” explained the chairman. Mehta said, “We are, just like everybody else, following the news of the conflict closely, and the BPP may be out with an official statement mid-week, after a meeting. Currently, this is our stand.”