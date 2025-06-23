Shoeb Sayed, a 31-year-old businessman from the city, told mid-day, “I, along with 40 others, are scheduled to visit Iraq for Muharram. We had hopes that the tensions between Iran and Israel would reduce at some point. The US strikes have left us extremely worried"

Shoeb Sayed, Mumbai-based businessman

The United States’ sudden bomb strikes on Iranian nuclear sites has stirred up anxiety among Mumbai-based pilgrims and tour operators who had been making arrangements for months to facilitate trips to Iran and Iraq for Muharram — expected to begin on June 27 — and Ashura, the tenth day of the sacred month, when the martyrdom of prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain is commemorated.

Ali Sayed, 27, an event management professional from Bandra, said, “I have been visiting Iran and Karbala in Iraq during Muharram since 2022. This year, too, I and over a dozen friends wanted to visit. I had submitted my documents for my visa in May, and my tickets and visa have been issued. Ever since the tensions between Iran and Israel began, my friends and I have been closely keeping track of the situation through news organisations, hoping things will ease. After the US’s attacks, we are worried. My tickets are booked for the night of June 26, and everything is ready from my end. I hope this conflict ends soon.”

Operators’ woes

Tour operators also expressed concerns about the situation. Abul Hasan Khan, the director of Alico tours, a Mumbai-based travel company that organises pilgrimage tours to multiple cities of Iraq and Iran, told mid-day, “I have 450 bookings for Ashura. Most of the pilgrims, including teenagers, senior citizens, and even children travelling with their parents, are from Mumbai. Many have been calling my company for updates or information about alternative arrangements. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to depart from the city for Iran and Iraq on the night of June 26, but due to the Iran-Israel conflict, the air strip has been closed, and everything right now is on hold.”



A general view of Tehran on June 22, when US military carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. PIC/AFP

He said, “My company usually begins preparations for Muharram in Iran and Iraq, and Ashura in Karbala at least three months in advance. The process starts with visa applications, which are to be made at least one month prior to the date of travel. Then, the bookings of air tickets are done and, accordingly, the itinerary is prepared and sent to travellers along with the details of the visit to the holy shrines. Multiple arrangements are to be made well in advance since there are millions of people who visit Karbala during Muharram. Hotels and transportation are pre-booked.”He added, “I am hoping for the conflict to end soon and the pilgrims, some of whom are first-time visitors and have waited for the whole year to visit Karbala, make it.”

Flame of faith

Shoeb Sayed, a 31-year-old businessman from the city, told mid-day, “I, along with 40 others, are scheduled to visit Iraq for Muharram. We had hopes that the tensions between Iran and Israel would reduce at some point. The US strikes have left us extremely worried. A pilgrim who was to travel with us called me on Sunday morning and asked if we were still going and if she should begin packing. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has deeply affected me and many others who had planned to travel for the Ashura pilgrimage. For us, this journey is not just a trip — it is a deeply spiritual and emotional connection to Karbala, to Imam Hussain, and to the values of sacrifice, justice, and truth that Ashura represents.”



(From left) Abul Hasan Khan, director of Alico tours; Ali Sayed, event management professional from Bandra; Sajjad Iqbal Hussain, pilgrim and Vasi Muhammed Sayed, operator of Safar-e-Ishq Tours

He added, “The conflict has brought uncertainty, danger and travel restrictions, making it impossible for our group to go ahead with the pilgrimage. It’s heartbreaking. Many of us had prepared for months, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. We were hoping to be among the zaireen [pilgrims] during those sacred days, but safety had to come first. Even though we cannot be there physically this year, our hearts are in Karbala.

Shoeb further said, “We will mourn and commemorate Ashura from wherever we are, with the same love and loyalty to Imam Hussain that fuels our desire to visit in the first place. We pray for peace in the region, for the safety of all pilgrims from across the world, and for the opportunity to return to Karbala when the time is right.” Some of those who are scheduled to visit Karbala this week are hoping for flexibility in their travel dates and urging the international airlines to take steps amid the uncertainty in West Asia.

'Heart is shattered'

Vasi Muhammed Sayed, who operates Safar-e-Ishq Tours, a pilgrimage-only travel firm, told mid-day, “I have bookings of around 60 pilgrims and everything, including air tickets and visas, is in place. All accommodations in Iraq are pre-booked. We, as of now, have no confirmation yet as to whether this group will make the pilgrimage or not. I hope the airlines give us flexibility in rescheduling the tickets for Arbaeen [the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, his family members and his companions]. Moreover, I hope that this war ends soon.”

Sajjad Iqbal Hussain, 30, told mid-day, “After six long years, I was finally going to be there [Karbala] once again. When I saw my visa and ticket, tears filled my eyes. I was overwhelmed with emotions, knowing I was finally going to set foot in the sacred land of Karbala. Now, due to the current situation, my heart is shattered. This year, I will have to commemorate Ashura in my homeland. The war has affected so many lives, and so many people are hurt. For me, it all changed just one week before my flight. We are waiting for something positive to happen quickly. I am hoping and praying that everything calms down at the earliest so that all the zaireens, including me, may be blessed with a visit to Karbala.”