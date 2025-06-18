Of these, funds have already been disbursed to 902 Dindis registered last year, providing timely financial support to devotees embarking on the revered Wari tradition

In a significant move ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Maharashtra government has approved a grant of Rs 20,000 each for 1,109 Dindis (devotee groups) accompanying the ten honorary Palkhis on their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Of these, funds have already been disbursed to 902 Dindis registered last year, providing timely financial support to devotees embarking on the revered Wari tradition.

The decision to extend financial aid to honorary Dindis was originally initiated during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister. This year, during a review meeting on Ashadhi Ekadashi preparations, Warkari organisations and Dindi representatives renewed their request for continued assistance.

Responding to this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed the matter in detail during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. Following deliberations, the government approved a total grant of Rs 1.80 crore through the Social Justice Department for distribution to the 1,109 Dindis.

Officials said that funds for the remaining 291 Dindis will be released once their updated details are submitted in the coming days.

The timely disbursal of the grant, just before the Palkhis depart for Pandharpur, has brought relief and joy to the Warkari community. Expressing gratitude, community leaders said the government’s gesture reinforces their faith in the state’s commitment to preserving Warkari traditions and fulfilling promises made to devotees.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, one of the most significant festivals in Maharashtra’s devotional calendar, draws lakhs of Warkaris who walk hundreds of kilometres to offer prayers at the sacred Vitthal temple in Pandharpur.

Shiv Sena’s ‘Warkari Seva Rath’ flagged off for Pandharpur

Shiv Sena’s ‘Warkari Seva Rath’ set off for Pandharpur on Tuesday, marking the beginning of its second year of service to the Warkari community. The Rath was ceremoniously flagged off with the saffron flag by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Under this initiative, Warkaris will be provided with free cloth shoes and special protective medicines to prevent blisters and wounds, along with raincoats, umbrellas, and handbags to protect holy books during the monsoon pilgrimage. In addition, medicines, health supplements, clean drinking water, and other essential amenities will be made available.

Beyond physical support, the Seva Rath will function as a mobile hub to promote spirituality and create awareness about various government welfare schemes. Cultural performances by traditional Vasudev and Gondhali artists will also be organised to highlight social issues and preserve folk traditions.