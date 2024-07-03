Maharashtra: No toll for vehicles carrying pilgrims to Pandharpur

The toll waiver will be applicable from July 3 to July 21, read a notification issued by the government

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a toll exemption for the vehicles carrying devotees to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district of the state for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage, reported PTI.

The toll waiver will be applicable from July 3 to July 21, read a notification issued by the Maharashtra government, reported PTI.

The notification said that light and heavy vehicles carrying the pilgrims and devotees will be exempt from paying the toll. Such vehicles will be given stickers and passes.

The authorities have been asked to maintain highway security patrolling near the toll booths, the notification said, reported PTI.

As per a PTI report, the state government also directed the authorities to get the roads and highways to Pandharpur, including the Sion-Panvel highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Bangalore national highway, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Satara-Solapur highways, repaired.

Lakhs of devotees from all parts of Maharashtra, chanting hymns of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram, undertake 'wari' (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the legislative assembly on Friday that the Maharashtra government will send a proposal to United Nations agency UNESCO for world heritage nomination for the annual Pandharpur 'wari' (pilgrimage), which has a history of 1,000 years.

According to the PTI report, he said the government will also set up a separate corporation to provide facilities to Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who undertake the annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Making the announcement during his budget speech, Pawar said the corporation, 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal,' will be established to provide facilities to warkaris, kirtankars (those who sing in praise of deities), and bhajani mandals (groups of devotional singers), as well as to manage the 250 km palkhi (palanquin) route, reported PTI.

The palkhi (palanquin) of Sant Tukaram reportedly departed from Dehu on Friday, while the palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar will leave Alandi on Saturday.

"This government is aware that Maharashtra's umbilical cord is connected with this wari (pilgrimage), which has a tradition of 1,000 years. Therefore, we are sending a proposal to UNESCO for world heritage nomination for the Pandharpur wari, which is recognised globally as the identity of Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar said, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, Ajit Pawar said the government has decided to provide a sum of Rs 20,000 per 'dindi' (group of devotees) for the pilgrimage this year. An allocation of Rs 36.71 crore has been made for this in the budget.

(with inputs from PTI)