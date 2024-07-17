Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs puja in Pandharpur on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', prays for abundant rain

He prayed to Lord Vitthal for abundant rain in the state that would help farmers, a statement from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's office said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday performed puja at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

He prayed to Lord Vitthal for abundant rain in the state that would help farmers, a statement from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's office said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performed the puja along with his wife Lata Shinde.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

Warkari couple Balu Ahire and Ashabai, hailing from Nashik, performed the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) congregated in Pandhapur from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states for the celebration.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the development of Pandharpur temple town will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring no decision is imposed on them.

He stressed on the need for a comprehensive development of the town.

Notably, the Mahayuti government is planning to develop Pandharpur on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Taking to X, PM Modi wished for the day and prayed for the blessings of Lord Vitthal to build a society filled with joy and prosperity.

"Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility, and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to extend his wishes for the day.

"Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi to all! Best wishes to all Varkaris, devotees on the occasion of this Mangal day, which is famous for the worship of Vithumauli. May Shri Vitthal and Rakhumai bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and progress," he said.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, or Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, holding great religious significance among Hindus.