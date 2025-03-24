India cagers beat Iraq to make 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

This was India’s second straight group stage win here, having beating Iraq 97-77 on Friday.

India beat Bahrain 81-77 in Group H to secure their place in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from August 5-17.

According to the Basketball Federation of India, the Indian team also qualified for the FIBA World Cup 20927 Qualifiers by virtue of this impressive performance.

Arvind Krishnan and Pranav Prince played crucial roles as India eked out the victory against a fighting Bahrain side.

