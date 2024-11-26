Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > St Josephs boys Scottish girls are happy hoopsters

St Joseph’s boys, Scottish girls are happy hoopsters!

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The boys final saw Joseph’s down Bombay Scottish 19-9 in a well-contested final

St Joseph’s boys, Scottish girls are happy hoopsters!

The St Joseph’s boys

Listen to this article
St Joseph’s boys, Scottish girls are happy hoopsters!
x
00:00

St Joseph’s (Wadala) won the boys U-13 crown while Bombay Scottish (Mahim) claimed the girls U-13 title of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, recently.


Also Read: Lots at stake for us tonight, says Mueller


The boys final saw Joseph’s down Bombay Scottish 19-9 in a well-contested final. St Joseph’s were well-served by captain Mayank Tambe, who top-scored with eight points. He received good support from teammates Pranav Kumar (six points), Kaivalya Nage (three) and Nivaan Punjabi (two). Avighna Chury (four points) was the leading scorer for Bombay Scottish.


In the girls final, Bombay Scottish got the better of Dhirubhai Mukesh Ambani School (Bandra) 11-4. The Scottish girls dominated the final with Anuriti Singh emerging as the leading scorer with five points while Jeshna Shetty and Anaya Gavand netted two points each and Vritika Shah and Sujata Dhawale added one point to the tally. For Dhirubhai Mukesh Ambani School, Devika Joshi scored all four points.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wadala mahim MSSA sports news basketball

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK