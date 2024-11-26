St Joseph’s boys, Scottish girls are happy hoopsters!

The boys final saw Joseph’s down Bombay Scottish 19-9 in a well-contested final

St Joseph’s (Wadala) won the boys U-13 crown while Bombay Scottish (Mahim) claimed the girls U-13 title of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, recently.

The boys final saw Joseph’s down Bombay Scottish 19-9 in a well-contested final. St Joseph’s were well-served by captain Mayank Tambe, who top-scored with eight points. He received good support from teammates Pranav Kumar (six points), Kaivalya Nage (three) and Nivaan Punjabi (two). Avighna Chury (four points) was the leading scorer for Bombay Scottish.

In the girls final, Bombay Scottish got the better of Dhirubhai Mukesh Ambani School (Bandra) 11-4. The Scottish girls dominated the final with Anuriti Singh emerging as the leading scorer with five points while Jeshna Shetty and Anaya Gavand netted two points each and Vritika Shah and Sujata Dhawale added one point to the tally. For Dhirubhai Mukesh Ambani School, Devika Joshi scored all four points.