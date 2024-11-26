Lots at stake for us tonight, says Mueller

Bayern Munich’s veteran forward wary of visiting Paris-Saint Germain as both teams struggle with new format and are poorly positioned ahead of knockouts

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain tonight in a battle between two sides flying high domestically, but struggling to adjust to the new Champions League format. After four games, Bayern have lost twice — including a 1-4 defeat by Barcelona, led by their former boss Hansi Flick — and sit 17th, which would leave them unseeded for the knockout phase play-off.

PSG’s situation is even worse, with the French champions in 25th — one spot outside the knockout places entirely. Bayern’s struggles are a far cry from their exploits in the old group stage, where the six-time champions signed off with a record 40-match unbeaten run, featuring 36 wins and four draws. Their last loss in the group phase was in 2017 — a 0-3 defeat to PSG.

This season, other than the loss in Barcelona, the Vincent Kompany-coached German giants have impressed. Unbeaten in the league, Bayern’s only other defeat came in the Champions League away at Aston Villa (0-1). The crowded football calendar provides a real incentive for finishing in the top eight and avoiding the extra play-off round for teams finishing from ninth to 24th.

Thomas Mueller knows PSG will be eager to gain ground after an underwhelming start in Europe. “PSG’s position in the table does not reflect their performance. They’re a super team with super individual players. A lot is at stake. I’m happy it’s at home,” Mueller told BR24 recently. Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano knows what to expect from France teammates Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola. “It’s an important game for us. If you look at the table, it’s not great — we are not where we want to be,” he told Telefoot.

