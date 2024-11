Bayern previously defeated St. Pauli and Benfica only 1-0. Kompany's team had to wait until stoppage time before Kane sealed the result with his second penalty

Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Harry Kane hat trick against Augsburg hides Bayern's concerning lack of goals x 00:00

Harry Kane scored a hat trick including two penalties for Bayern Munich to beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday. The win stretched Bayern's lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round, and Kane took his goals tally to a league-leading 14. The England forward is the fastest player to 50 goals in the Bundesliga in what was his 43rd game. However, coach Vincent Kompany should be concerned by his team's ongoing difficulty of scoring in matches it dominates.

Bayern previously defeated St. Pauli and Benfica only 1-0. Kompany's team had to wait until stoppage time before Kane sealed the result with his second penalty. Two minutes later, Kane scored with a header after controlling Leon Goretzka's cross with his first touch for a flattering scoreline. "We had to be patient," Kane said. "And at halftime that's what we said, to keep doing what we're doing. We had a few chances in the first half and we just had to be a bit more clinical and obviously, thankfully, we got the penalty to kind of open the game up."

Mads Pedersen was penalized for handball following a VAR review and Kane duly broke the deadlock in the 63rd. Bayern continued as before with 80% possession, but had to wait for Keven Schlotterbeck to be penalized through VAR for a foul on Kane. Kane sealed the result in the third minute of stoppage time and there was still time for him to grab another. It's Bayern's sixth consecutive win without conceding a goal since it conceded four at Barcelona (4-1) on Oct. 23 in the Champions League.

"You can see now that we have a solid defense and that's the basis, also in games like today's," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. "When it's a game of patience, then it's important for us to know that sometimes one goal will have to do. Like today we added two more before the finish, but in the end you only need to score one more than the opponent." Bayern next hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, then Borussia Dortmund away in the Bundesliga next weekend, before defending champion Bayer Leverkusen visits in the third round of the German Cup.

