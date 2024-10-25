St Anthony’s girls, Bosco boys claim U-16 basketball titles

Jeel Jain (four points), Shruti Padhi (three) and Vanya Shetty (two) were the other scorers for St Anthony’s

Girls U-16 champions St Anthony’s School in Andheri yesterday

St Anthony’s (Chembur) clinched the girls U-16 crown while Don Bosco (Matunga) claimed the boys U-16 title of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Rajhans Vidyalaya’s basketball court in Andheri on Thursday.

The girl’s final was a well-contested affair that saw St Anthony’s beat Auxilium Convent (Wadala) 29-20. St Anthony’s were well-served by the dependable Sharanya Sawant, who top scored with 14 points. Sharanya received good support from teammate Ruchi Sawant, who contributed six points. Jeel Jain (four points), Shruti Padhi (three) and Vanya Shetty (two) were the other scorers for St Anthony’s.



Don Bosco boys with the U-16 winner’s trophy. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Ajitha Nadar (10 points) was the leading scorer for Auxilium Convent. In the boys’ final, Don Bosco got the better of St Joseph’s (Wadala) 26-16. The Bosco boys dominated the proceedings right from the start, scoring 11 and four points respectively in the first two quarters, to lead 15-0 at half-time.

Yadnesh Sarvade emerged as the leading scorer for Don Bosco with 12 points, while Aradhya More (seven), Shivam Yadav (four), Sayan Bera (two) and Daksh Thappar (one) were the other contributors. For St Joseph’s, Owais Chaudhary and PS Samedran score eight points each.

In the girls’ third-place match, Fatima High School (Vidya Vihar) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 22-20 while the boys’ third-place match saw Bombay Scottish (Mahim) beating Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) 26-22.