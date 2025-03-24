ARC’s Jaden bags show jumping gold

D’Souza, representing Amateur Riders’ Club, showed fine coordination with his horse Whispering Silver as they did the course in 75 seconds.

Malad resident Jaden D’Souza bagged the gold medal in the Junior Show Jumping event at the Mumbai Horse Show 2025 organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse recently.

D’Souza, representing Amateur Riders’ Club, showed fine coordination with his horse Whispering Silver as they did the course in 75 seconds.

He also qualified for the National Equestrian Championships alongside his ARC teammates Stasya Pandya and Jahnnvi Raheja.

D’Souza was also awarded Best Rider in Junior category while Pandya won Best Rider in Children category.

