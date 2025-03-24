Breaking News
ARC’s Jaden bags show jumping gold

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

D’Souza, representing Amateur Riders’ Club, showed fine coordination with his horse Whispering Silver as they did the course in 75 seconds. 

Jaden D’Souza

Malad resident Jaden D’Souza bagged the gold medal in the Junior Show Jumping event at the Mumbai Horse Show 2025 organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse recently. 


D’Souza, representing Amateur Riders’ Club, showed fine coordination with his horse Whispering Silver as they did the course in 75 seconds. 


Also Read: After Chennai high, Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open


He also qualified for the National Equestrian Championships alongside his ARC teammates Stasya Pandya and Jahnnvi Raheja. 

D’Souza was also awarded Best Rider in Junior category while Pandya won Best Rider in Children category.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

