‘Redevelopment next door caused cave-in at our society’

The cracked compound wall

About 70 families are living in fear in an upscale residential building at Lokhandwala in Andheri West, after its security guard cabin and some part of the surrounding area caved in, allegedly due to the ongoing redevelopment work of the nearby building. Mota Mansion Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. which is located at the fourth cross road, Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, has complained about the same to the BMC.

However, the builder has written to the chairman of Mota Mansion CHS saying he will reconstruct the compound wall and watchmen’s cabin within 10 days. The incidents took place on Monday around 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, but fortunately no one was injured. A guard informed this reporter that after the cave in, a small explosion occurred near the Mahanagar gas pipeline near the cabin.

Redevelopment blamed

The redevelopment of the adjacent building is being done in a very negligent manner, according to a Mota Mansion Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. member. “Since the incidents, the 70 families residing in Mota Mansion have been terrified for their lives. If the incident had happened in the evening when kids play in the complex and senior citizens and house helps roam in the compound, a disaster may have occurred. Thankfully, the security guards who occupy the cabin had shifted with their possessions a day earlier, when they became aware of the threat.” said another resident.

The builder working on the redevelopment next to the society has said he will get the compound wall and security guards’ cabin at Mota Mansion CHS repaired. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

On Wednesday when this reporter and photographer visited the building, some residents appeared very tense. They feel that with the monsoon approaching, things can turn more dangerous, so the BMC should look into the issue and ask the developer to take precautions. Following the incident, Mota Mansion Co-operative Housing Society Ltd has written a letter to the Executive Engineer of the Building Proposal Department of BMC - K East.

‘Work done carelessly’

“This is to bring to your notice that while carrying out redevelopment work in our adjoining building, Lennie C.H.S, they have damaged our compound wall and our Mahanagar Gas Connection and Adani Electricity connection repeatedly. They have done work very carelessly causing a threat to the lives of all our members of Mota Mansion. The depression is less than 20 feet from our society foundation.

They have dug 30 feet down immediately to our compound wall. With the rainy season around the corner, this situation will worsen and all the society members are at a very high risk as even our building foundation can become weaker. We request you to take immediate action as we all are very scared, the Managing Committee of the building stated in the letter to BMC. A CC of the letter has been marked to the senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.

According to the residents of the building, DG Land Developers Private Limited is carrying out the redevelopment of the building. nearby. On Monday, the day of the incidents, the developer has written to the chairman/secretary of Mota Mansion CHS, apologising for it. “With reference to the subject matter, damaged compound wall and watchmen’s cabin near our site Lennie CHS Itd. we are very sorry for this incident that happened to your building. We will construct the compound wall and watchmen’s cabin within 10 days,” stated the letter.

