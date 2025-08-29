The company claims it has become the only telecom operator in India capable of activating gigabit-speed internet within 24 hours, across the country. Leveraging its proprietary Deep-Tech platforms, the company has built a Digital Twin of India's physical infrastructure — a real-time, 3D model that covers every terrain, locality

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a series of groundbreaking innovations that redefine broadband connectivity, cloud computing, personal computing, and wearable technology for Indian homes and businesses.

“The moment a customer places an order, Jio's Digital Twin system allows our engineers to check the local network conditions for that specific customer and precisely plan the entire installation – instantly, right from their offices,” stated Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, said during the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM).

The company claims it can now install a rooftop unit and go live with gigabit internet speeds — all within 24 hours. This capability, developed in-house, puts India at the cutting edge of global telecom innovation.

Introduced in last year’s AGM, Jio AI Cloud provides over 40 million users with free cloud storage up to 100GB. On Friday, Jio announced its next generation — a smart, AI-powered memory companion that goes traditional cloud storage.

“Imagine being able to find and relive your most precious moments simply by speaking in your own language,” said the company.

“You could say: ‘Hello Jio, mujhe last year Ganpati visarjan ke photos dikhao’, and Jio AI Cloud will search your entire library and instantly bring back vibrant images of your celebrations,” Ambani said.

The upgraded cloud also auto-categorises documents — receipts go under 'Bills', and ID cards under 'Identity Documents'.

With the introduction of AI Create Hub, users will be able to transform everyday photos into reels, collages, or promo videos with simple, no-skill-required tools.

JioPC: AI-powered cloud computer

In its next big move, Jio announced JioPC, an AI-ready virtual computer that transforms any TV or screen into a full-fledged cloud-powered PC. By simply plugging a keyboard into a Jio Set-Top Box, users can access a virtual desktop hosted on Jio Cloud.

“You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date and secure,” Ambani said.

JioFrames: India’s first AI-powered smart glasses

Jio also unveiled an exciting wearable platform called JioFrames — smart glasses embedded with multilingual AI voice assistance, tailored for the way Indians live, work, and play.

JioFrames come equipped with HD photo and video capture, live streaming, and instant cloud storage via Jio AI Cloud. But the capabilities go beyond content creation, the company claimed.

Jio reiterated its commitment to empowering Indian homes and businesses — not just with connectivity, but with cutting-edge digital services that are AI-ready, inclusive, and scalable.

From revolutionising broadband installation with its Digital Twin, to making high-performance computing pay-as-you-go, and turning ordinary eyewear into smart companions, Jio is reshaping India's digital future — one innovation at a time.