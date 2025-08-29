Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Jio unveils next gen AI powered cloud services during AGM

Jio unveils next gen AI-powered cloud services during AGM

Updated on: 29 August,2025 03:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The company claims it has become the only telecom operator in India capable of activating gigabit-speed internet within 24 hours, across the country. Leveraging its proprietary Deep-Tech platforms, the company has built a Digital Twin of India's physical infrastructure — a real-time, 3D model that covers every terrain, locality

Jio unveils next gen AI-powered cloud services during AGM

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Listen to this article
Jio unveils next gen AI-powered cloud services during AGM
x
00:00

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a series of groundbreaking innovations that redefine broadband connectivity, cloud computing, personal computing, and wearable technology for Indian homes and businesses.

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a series of groundbreaking innovations that redefine broadband connectivity, cloud computing, personal computing, and wearable technology for Indian homes and businesses.

The company claims it has become the only telecom operator in India capable of activating gigabit-speed internet within 24 hours, across the country.



Leveraging its proprietary Deep-Tech platforms, the company has built a Digital Twin of India's physical infrastructure — a real-time, 3D model that covers every terrain, locality, and building across the nation.


“The moment a customer places an order, Jio's Digital Twin system allows our engineers to check the local network conditions for that specific customer and precisely plan the entire installation – instantly, right from their offices,” stated Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, said during the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM).

The company claims it can now install a rooftop unit and go live with gigabit internet speeds — all within 24 hours. This capability, developed in-house, puts India at the cutting edge of global telecom innovation.

Introduced in last year’s AGM, Jio AI Cloud provides over 40 million users with free cloud storage up to 100GB. On Friday, Jio announced its next generation — a smart, AI-powered memory companion that goes traditional cloud storage.

“Imagine being able to find and relive your most precious moments simply by speaking in your own language,” said the company.

“You could say: ‘Hello Jio, mujhe last year Ganpati visarjan ke photos dikhao’, and Jio AI Cloud will search your entire library and instantly bring back vibrant images of your celebrations,” Ambani said.

The upgraded cloud also auto-categorises documents — receipts go under 'Bills', and ID cards under 'Identity Documents'.

With the introduction of AI Create Hub, users will be able to transform everyday photos into reels, collages, or promo videos with simple, no-skill-required tools.

JioPC: AI-powered cloud computer

In its next big move, Jio announced JioPC, an AI-ready virtual computer that transforms any TV or screen into a full-fledged cloud-powered PC. By simply plugging a keyboard into a Jio Set-Top Box, users can access a virtual desktop hosted on Jio Cloud.

“You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date and secure,” Ambani said.

JioFrames: India’s first AI-powered smart glasses

Jio also unveiled an exciting wearable platform called JioFrames — smart glasses embedded with multilingual AI voice assistance, tailored for the way Indians live, work, and play.

JioFrames come equipped with HD photo and video capture, live streaming, and instant cloud storage via Jio AI Cloud. But the capabilities go beyond content creation, the company claimed.

Jio reiterated its commitment to empowering Indian homes and businesses — not just with connectivity, but with cutting-edge digital services that are AI-ready, inclusive, and scalable.

From revolutionising broadband installation with its Digital Twin, to making high-performance computing pay-as-you-go, and turning ordinary eyewear into smart companions, Jio is reshaping India's digital future — one innovation at a time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai mumbai news india India news national news business

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK