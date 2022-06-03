Mumbai: Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists as BMC yet to upgrade major traffic junctions

'Work on an important road for heavy and light vehicles at P.D’Mello Road, at SVP Junction will be completed by 2023,” said a civic official. Kandivli East Akurli junction will be upgraded by next year. “The Bandra West National College junction flooding spot will be partly tackled,' said BMC

A waterlogged road in Chembur, on September 23, 2020

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claims to have tackled 282 flooding spots but motorists are unlikely to get much relief this monsoon as the civic body is yet to upgrade major traffic junctions that get inundated during heavy rain. A majority of such spots—44—are in the western suburbs, shows BMC data.

BMC has identified 386 flooding spots across the city, of which it has carried out flood-control work at 282 places. “Work on 30 spots will be complete before monsoon. Till next year's monsoon, 33 more places will be tackled,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu.

But congested intersections like BYL Nair hospital junction, Agripada Ghas Bazar, and Marol Naka are on BMC’s list of flooding spots. “Metro work is underway in these areas. Therefore, there is a possibility of flooding,” said a civic official.

