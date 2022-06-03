Mumbai: Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists as BMC yet to upgrade major traffic junctions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claims to have tackled 282 flooding spots but motorists are unlikely to get much relief this monsoon as the civic body is yet to upgrade major traffic junctions that get inundated during heavy rain. A majority of such spots—44—are in the western suburbs, shows BMC data.
BMC has identified 386 flooding spots across the city, of which it has carried out flood-control work at 282 places. “Work on 30 spots will be complete before monsoon. Till next year's monsoon, 33 more places will be tackled,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu.
But congested intersections like BYL Nair hospital junction, Agripada Ghas Bazar, and Marol Naka are on BMC’s list of flooding spots. “Metro work is underway in these areas. Therefore, there is a possibility of flooding,” said a civic official.
A flooded Vikhroli Jogeshwari Link Road junction. File pics
“We have asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to complete preventive measures before the monsoon and ensure that rainwater drains properly,” said Velrasu. “We are taking permanent remediation of the remaining flooding spots. Tackling these flooding spots will cost R800 crore.”
“Every year, BMC claims flooding spots have been tackled but the rain always proves them wrong,” said civic activist Sanjay Gurav. “We can understand the need for developmental work, but at least the authorities should make arrangements for a better monsoon. For how many years they will give reasons like geographical conditions, heavy rain,” Gaurav said.
An official said debris from project sites is often dumped into drains. “So rainwater does not drain out. Mumbai Central and Worli faced this problem last year,” said the official. “We have cleared the drains running along the coastal road sites. We have also asked other authorities to make proper arrangements for debriding during the rain. Care will be taken to ensure that debris does not run into drains,” said Velrasu.
The BMC has said that the Gandhi Market at King’s Circle has been upgraded and is now out of the list of flooding spots. But flood-prevention work at Dadar TT and Tilak Bridge will go on till next year.
“Work on an important road for heavy and light vehicles at P.D’Mello Road, at SVP Junction will be completed by 2023,” said a civic official. Kandivli East Akurli junction will be upgraded by next year. “The Bandra West National College junction flooding spot will be partly tackled,” said BMC.
City’s flood spots
Zone Spots Pending work
City 139 24
Western 161 44
suburbs
Eastern 86 6
Suburbs