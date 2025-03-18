With work completed, the new bridge promises smoother traffic flow on Sion-Panvel Highway post-Assembly session. To ensure a smoother commute, the approach areas near the bridge landing have been constructed with cement concrete, preventing potholes from forming during the monsoon

The construction work on the arterial Vashi bridge has been completed. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Relief on the way: Mumbai-bound Thane Creek Bridge set to open soon x 00:00

The long-standing traffic congestion on the Thane Creek Bridge (Vashi Bridge) along the Sion-Panvel Highway is set to ease as the Mumbai-bound section is expected to open soon. The construction work on the arterial bridge has been completed, and authorities anticipate its inauguration after the ongoing Assembly session.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MSRDC officials, over 60,000 vehicles use the Sion-Panvel Highway daily, leading to significant congestion at the Vashi toll. Once the Mumbai-bound stretch of the new bridge is opened, thousands of motorists will benefit from improved traffic flow.

An MSRDC official said, “The construction of the Mumbai-bound stretch over Thane Creek near the Vashi toll is complete, with final finishing touches in place. The bridge will be opened to motorists soon, significantly reducing traffic jams during peak hours.”

Sources from MSRDC also confirmed that work on the finishing touches near the Mumbai-side landing is progressing rapidly. If all goes as planned, the bridge will be operational for traffic post the Assembly session.

As seen on Monday, work on the arterial bridge has been completed, and authorities anticipate its inauguration after the Assembly session. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At present, the first Thane Creek Bridge (TCB-1) remains closed, while traffic moves on the second Thane Creek Bridge (TCB-2), which has three lanes for both southbound and northbound traffic. Due to the increasing volume of vehicles over the years, congestion at both ends of the bridge became a bottleneck, prompting the decision to construct twin bridges. Each twin bridge has three lanes designated for northbound and southbound traffic.

In October 2024, the bridge carrying traffic towards Navi Mumbai near the Vashi toll plaza was opened for motorists. MSRDC officials stated that the combined length of both twin bridges is 3.18 km, with a width of 11 metres. The total cost of the project is Rs 775.58 crore.

To ensure a smoother commute, the approach areas near the bridge landing have been constructed with cement concrete, preventing potholes from forming during the monsoon.

Currently, three bridges run parallel on this stretch. The first bridge, with two lanes, was opened in 1973 but was later restricted to light vehicles due to corrosion. In 1997, a second bridge with six lanes was built, which continues to be used by thousands of motorists daily. In October 2024, a third bridge with three lanes (towards Navi Mumbai) was opened.

With Navi Mumbai’s international airport in development, traffic volumes are expected to rise further. MSRDC authorities believe the twin bridges will play a crucial role in managing future vehicular movement efficiently.

For years, daily commuters have complained about the narrow Vashi Creek Bridge, which connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, citing severe congestion during peak hours. Considering the increasing number of motorists heading toward Pune, additional lanes were necessary to streamline traffic flow. The upcoming opening of the Mumbai-bound bridge is expected to bring much-needed relief.

Vipul Mane, a motorist who travels to Konkan via the Sion-Panvel Highway, said, “Earlier, when we travelled via the Sion-Panvel Highway towards Vashi, we would get stuck in traffic near the Vashi bridge. However, the northbound stretch of the new bridge, which was opened last year, has helped resolve the issue to a great extent. It seems that the Mumbai-bound bridge is also ready, and once it becomes operational, there will be no traffic issues.”

60K

No. of vehicles that ply the highway daily