Remembering 2006 Mumbai train bombings: A look back at the seven affected stations

The 7/11 attack targeted Mumbai's suburban railway line (Pic/Pradeep Dhivar)

July 11 will mark the 18th anniversary of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings that shook the city in 2006. The coordinated series of seven bomb blasts targeted trains on the Suburban Railway’s Western Line, commonly referred to as 7/11. These tragic events brought Mumbai, the financial capital, to a standstill.

The blasts occurred within 11 minutes, targeting first-class suburban train compartments and resulting in at least 200 fatalities and nearly 700 injuries.

The blasts occurred shortly after 6:20 pm, starting with a first-class train compartment on a Western Railway suburban train travelling from Churchgate to Borivali, which exploded between Khar and Santacruz stations. Over the next 11 minutes, six more blasts occurred at Bandra, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Borivali stations.

Recently in May, the Bombay High Court sought to know from the Mumbai University if it can permit a convict in the 7/11 serial train blasts case to take his law examinations online. A division bench of Justices Makarand Karnik and Kamal Khata said owing to security reasons, the situation may warrant permitting the candidate, Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, to appear for his exams online, reported PTI.

In September 2015, a special court convicted Ansari and others in the 7/11 serial train blasts case, reported PTI. Ansari had sought permission to appear for the second-semester law examinations held by the Siddharth Law College in south Mumbai from May 3 to May 15.

The court then permitted him to physically appear for the exams and directed the Nashik Central Prison authorities to take him to the college on the exam dates. On May 10, Ansar moved an application saying he could not appear for the papers held on May 3 and 9, reported PTI.

The prosecution said despite genuine efforts made by the Nashik central prison authorities, Ansari could not be taken to the college on time, reported PTI. The bench directed the prison superintendent to file an affidavit by June 5, stating why there was a delay.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events that took place during the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.

The seven spots:

6.24 pm: Khar Road

Deaths: 9

At 6.24 pm on July 11, 2006, a bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train. The blast left 43 dead and several others injured.

6.24 pm: Bandra station

Deaths: 22

At least 22 died and several others were injured after a bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train.

6.25 pm: Jogeshwari station

Deaths: 28

At 6.25 pm, another bomb exploded Churchgate-Borivali slow suburban local train, which left at least 28 dead.

6.26 pm: Mahim

Deaths: 43

A bomb exploded at 6.26 pm killing at least 43 people. The bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train.

6.29 pm: Mira Road

Deaths: 31

At 6.29 pm, a bomb exploded in a local train travelling north from Churchgate. The explosion left 31 people dead.

6.30 pm: Matunga Road

Deaths: 28

Another bomb exploded in Churchgate-Virar fast suburban local train, killing at least 28 people.

6.35 pm: Borivli

Deaths: 26

At 6.35 pm, the final bomb exploded in Churchgate-Virar fast suburban local train. At least 26 people were killed in the blast.