2006 Mumbai train bombings anniversary: Remembering 7/11 attack through these photos

The 7/11 attack targeted Mumbai's suburban railway line (Pic/Pradeep Dhivar)

The 7/11 attack in Mumbai city is referred to as a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took place in the year 2006 on July 11.

The 7/11 attack targeted Mumbai's suburban railway line during the rush hour in the evening which caused panic across the city.

The 7/11 attack in Mumbai was carried out by a group of seven terrorists who were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attackers planted seven bombs in pressure cookers and placed them in the first-class compartments of crowded Mumbai local trains.

On the July 11 evening at around 6:24 pm, the bombs were detonated simultaneously on trains at various locations - Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Mira Road railway stations. The explosions claimed the lives of 189 people, while more than 800 others were injured.

Following the blasts, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the attacks alongside other security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Let's take a look 7/11 attack through these photos:

Rescuers searching the mangled remains of the first class compartment of the Virar bound Western Railway local , which was ripped apart by a powerful bomb blast at Matunga (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

Mangled remains of the first class compartment after the powerful bomb blast at Matunga in Mumbai on 11th July, 2006 (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

(Pic/Nimesh Dave)

A Western Railway Virar local train at Mahim Junction railway station (Pic/Pradeep Dhivar)