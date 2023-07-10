2006 Mumbai train bombings anniversary: Seven stations where the explosion took place

2006 Mumbai train bombings anniversary: The blasts were triggered in a span of 11 minutes in the first-class suburban train compartments leaving at least 200 dead and nearly 700 injured

This July 11 marks the 17th anniversary of the Mumbai train blasts that rocked the city in 2006. It was a series of seven bomb blasts that ripped through trains plying on the Suburban Railway’s Western Line in Mumbai. Also called the 7/11, the seven blasts brought the financial capital to a grinding halt.

The blasts were triggered in a span of 11 minutes in the first-class suburban train compartments leaving at least 200 dead and nearly 700 injured.

The blasts took place shortly after 6.20 p.m. A First Class train compartment in a Western Railway suburban train running to Borivali from Churchgate exploded between Khar and Santacruz stations. Over the next 11 minutes, six more blasts occurred in Bandra, Jogeshwari-Mahim Junction, Mira Road- Bhayander, Matunga-Mahim Junction and Borivali stations.

Recently in April, The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by a death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case seeking disclosure of information pertaining to the ban imposed on the terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen. Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique had filed an application under the RTI Act seeking "background notes" of the Centre and reports of state governments of Gujarat, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh in relation to the ban on the organisation, which was stated to have carried out the blast. The outfit was proscribed under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Here’s a look at the timeline of events that took place during the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.

The seven spots:

6.24 pm: Khar Road

At 6.24 pm on July 11, 2006, a bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train. The blast left 43 dead and several others injured.

6.24 pm: Bandra station

Deaths: 22

At least 22 died and several others were injured after a bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train.

6.25 pm: Jogeshwari station

Deaths: 28

At 6.25 pm, another bomb exploded Churchgate-Borivali slow suburban local train, which left at least 28 dead.

6.26 pm: Mahim

Deaths: 43

A bomb exploded at 6.26 pm killing at least 43 people. The bomb exploded in Churchgate-Borivali fast suburban local train.

6.29 pm: Mira Road

Deaths: 31

At 6.29 pm, a bomb exploded in a local train travelling north from Churchgate. The explosion left 31 people dead.

6.30 pm: Matunga Road

Deaths: 28

Another bomb exploded in Churchgate-Virar fast suburban local train, killing at least 28 people.

6.35 pm: Borivli

Deaths: 26

At 6.35 pm, the final bomb exploded in Churchgate-Virar fast suburban local train. At least 26 people were killed in the blast.