A renowned Indian business tycoon and founder of Reliance Industries, Dhirubhai Ambani, passed away on July 6, 2002. His death anniversary is observed to commemorate his contributions to the Indian business landscape

Mourners stand next to the portrait of founder and chairman Dhirubhai Ambani at the entrance of his residence in Bombay, on July 7, 2002 (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani on his death anniversary x 00:00

A renowned Indian business tycoon and founder of Reliance Industries, Dhirubhai Ambani, passed away on July 6, 2002. His death anniversary is observed to commemorate his contributions to the Indian business landscape.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad, Gujarat, Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries Limited in 1966. He started with a textile trading business and later expanded into various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhirubhai Ambani's notable achievement included the establishment of the world's largest grassroots refinery at Jamnagar.

Dhirubhai Ambani was also known for his philanthropic activities and commitment to social causes.

On his death anniversary, people remember Dhirubhai Ambani's contributions to shaping India’s business landscape.

Let us check out a few rare photos of the late Dhirubhai Ambani from the past:



The then chairman of Reliance Industries, Dhirubhai H. Ambani (L), points towards a shareholder while his son Mukesh Ambani (R), laughs in Bombay, April 8, 2002, at an extraordinary general meeting. The meeting was held to seek the shareholders' approval to merge Reliance Industries with unit Reliance Petroleum which would catapult Reliance Industries into the global Fortune 500 list of companies. (AFP)



Former CM of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh (L) chats with Dhirubhai Ambani, an Indian industrialist and chairman of Reliance Industries, at a meeting for coordinating rehabilitation and relief for earthquake victims in Gujarat. Ambani has adopted Anjar, one of the most affected towns in the Kutch area. (AFP)



Dhirubhai Ambani (R), one of India's leading industrialists, poses with his "Man of the Century" trophy, as Governor of Maharashtra P C Alexander (L) looks on during the CHEMTECH-CEW awards on November 8, 2000, in Bombay. Ambani, who owns Reliance Industries, amongst other concerns, was honoured by the CHEMTECH Foundation, in collaboration with CEW (Chemical Engineering World) for his corporate and institutional initiative in scientific development. (AFP)



Dhirubhai Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, acknowledges the applause of the shareholders in June 13, 2000, at Reliance's annual general meeting in Bombay. Reliance announced that it planned to roll out a world-class, all-optic, internet Protocol-based, broadband network covering 115 cities in India. (AFP)