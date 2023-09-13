In a remarkable turn of events during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Alfred was imprisoned for a month in Rawalpindi on espionage charges

The veteran journalist breathed his last at his residence near Mumbai, as confirmed by his daughter, Anita. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Renowned journalist Walter Alfred passes away at 103 in Mumbai, leaves behind a legacy of reportage from the 20th century x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





During 1971 Indo-Pak war, Alfred was imprisoned for in Rawalpindi on espionage charges Alfred retired in 1980 after an impressive 60-year career in journalism In 1997, he returned to Mumbai and continued to contribute articles for some newspapers

Walter Alfred, a distinguished former journalist with the Press Trust of India (PTI) known for his extensive coverage of historic events in the last century, has passed away at the age of 103. The veteran journalist breathed his last at his residence near Mumbai, as confirmed by his daughter, Anita.

Alfred was on the brink of celebrating his 103rd birthday later this month when he peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Mira Road. His legacy as a journalist was marked by a rich tapestry of experiences, including encounters with world leaders, moments of arrest in Pakistan, and reporting from war zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residing in the Srishti complex in Mira Road for several years, Walter Alfred's career as a PTI correspondent took him around the world, making him a witness to some of the most pivotal events of the 20th century.

His illustrious career encompassed coverage of India's Independence, the era of Indira Gandhi's Emergency, reporting on conflicts such as the India-Pakistan and Vietnam wars, and interviews with prominent leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistani General Ayub Khan, and former Indonesian premier Sukarno.

Born and raised in Mangalore, Walter Alfred's fascination with news and journalism emerged at a young age. He pursued an undergraduate degree in History at the Government College in Mangalore and later continued his education at Khalsa College in Mumbai.

Also read: Mumbai: Mira Road police book Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

In a remarkable turn of events during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Alfred was imprisoned for a month in Rawalpindi on espionage charges.

His role as PTI's Southeast Asia correspondent stationed him in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore, further expanding his global journalistic footprint.

Though Alfred retired in 1980 after an impressive 60-year career in journalism, his passion for the profession remained undiminished. He took up teaching journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, passing on his knowledge and experiences to the next generation of journalists.

In 1997, he returned to Mumbai and continued to contribute articles for Indonesian and Malaysian newspapers for several more years, further solidifying his reputation as a seasoned journalist. (With inputs from PTI)