An FIR has been lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai

Udhayanidhi Stalin. File photo, PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: Mira Road police book Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark x 00:00

An FIR has been lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai. The case has been registered under sections 153 A and 295 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Mira Road police.

The controversy emerged from remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin during a conference held in Chennai, where he equated "Sanatan Dharma" with diseases such as dengue, malaria, fever, and corona. He went further to state that Sanatan Dharma should not just be opposed but eradicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement prompted a backlash, with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation in Tamil Nadu submitting a memorandum to the state police, urging them to initiate legal proceedings against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks targeting 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in on the issue during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, instructing his ministers to respond to the criticism of Sanatan Dharma with factual arguments.

In response to the controversy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin defended Udhayanidhi, stating that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make comments without fully understanding the context of Udhayanidhi's remarks regarding 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Also read: ‘Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does’

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues were using the issue to divert attention from issues such as the situation in Manipur or the irregularities to the tune of â¹7.50 lakh crore highlighted in the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Citing media reports of PM Modi, mentioning in a Cabinet meeting that Udhayanidhi’s remarks needed a proper response, Stalin said: “The Prime Minister has access to all resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking, while unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?”

When a “self-proclaimed” seer from Uttar Pradesh burnt Udhayanidhi’s photo and even offered a bounty on his head, instead of taking action against him, the Uttar Pradesh government filed cases against Udhayanidhi, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin have ignited a political debate in the country, with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the INDIA alliance trading criticisms. Various political parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Aam Aadmi Party, all part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, distanced themselves from Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments. (With inputs from Agencies)