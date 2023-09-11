On Saturday at the Sciences PO University in Paris, the 53-year-old covered a range of topics such as his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Opposition alliance’s fight to defend India’s democratic structures, changing global order and other issues.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction in Paris. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP during an interaction with students and academics in Paris, saying the governing party is out to get power at any cost and that there is nothing Hindu about their actions. On Saturday at the Sciences PO University in Paris, the 53-year-old covered a range of topics such as his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Opposition alliance’s fight to defend India’s democratic structures, changing global order and other issues.

“I’ve read the ‘Gita’, I’ve read a number of the Upanishads, I’ve read many Hindu books; there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, absolutely nothing,” said Gandhi, replying to a question about rise of ‘Hindu nationalism’ in India. “I have not read anywhere, in no Hindu book, from no learned Hindu person have I ever heard that you should terrorise, harm people who are weaker than you. So, this idea, this word, Hindu nationalists, this is a wrong word. They’re not Hindu nationalists. They have nothing to do with Hinduism. They are out to get power at any cost, and they will do anything to get power. They want dominance of a few people and that is what they are about. There is nothing Hindu about them,” he said.

