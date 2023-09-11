Breaking News
Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu not co-operating: AP cops

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Amaravati
Agencies

The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu before being produced in court, in Vijayawada on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was non-cooperative during questioning
  2. Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada
  3. The remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him

The Crime Investigation Department which arrested TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case has said the former Chief Minister was non-cooperative during questioning and replied vaguely saying he did not remember certain issues.


Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning amid tight security, a day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption. Seeking his judicial custody, the remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position.


“He was asked questions based on the note files, which form part of the evidence in this case diary. But to all the questions he was non-cooperative and replied vaguely that he could not recollect the facts. In this regard, the report was drafted in the presence of the mediators and duly attested by him,” the report said. The CID report further said after reaching the office of the CID, Naidu was questioned about his role in the offences in the presence of mediators. 


The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party were the “end beneficiaries” of the misappropriated funds. The CID named G Subba Rao and K Lakshminarayana, former government employees, as A1 and A2 respectively in the case. According to the remand report submitted to the court, Naidu was named as Accused 37 (A37) in the case.

