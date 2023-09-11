Kerala: Three held in eight-year-old’s assault case

We will have to interrogate him to ascertain the roles of those under custody,” the official said

A police personnel apprehends a man who is allegedly accused in the case. Pic/PTI

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody three migrant labourers Police said their role was being investigated A senior police official said they will seek custody of the prime accused Krystal Raj

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody three migrant labourers in connection with the abduction and alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl who was found abandoned in a paddy field near Aluva.

Police said their role was being investigated. A senior police official said they will seek custody of the prime accused Krystal Raj, 27, who was caught on Thursday near Aluva in Ernakulam district where he was hiding and drinking alcohol.

“We will have to interrogate him to ascertain the roles of those under custody,” the official said. The minor was abandoned in a paddy field near Aluva on Thursday, following which the police caught the Thiruvananthapuram-based suspect within a few hours.

