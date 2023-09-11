Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala Three held in eight year olds assault case

Kerala: Three held in eight-year-old’s assault case

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Kochi
Agencies |

Top

We will have to interrogate him to ascertain the roles of those under custody,” the official said

Kerala: Three held in eight-year-old’s assault case

A police personnel apprehends a man who is allegedly accused in the case. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kerala: Three held in eight-year-old’s assault case
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody three migrant labourers
  2. Police said their role was being investigated
  3. A senior police official said they will seek custody of the prime accused Krystal Raj

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody three migrant labourers in connection with the abduction and alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl who was found abandoned in a paddy field near Aluva.


Police said their role was being investigated. A senior police official said they will seek custody of the prime accused Krystal Raj, 27, who was caught on Thursday near Aluva in Ernakulam district where he was hiding and drinking alcohol. 


“We will have to interrogate him to ascertain the roles of those under custody,” the official said. The minor was abandoned in a paddy field near Aluva on Thursday, following which the police caught the Thiruvananthapuram-based suspect within a few hours.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news kerala Crime News india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK