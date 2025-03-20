Sangram Jagtap of the NCP raised the issue through a calling-attention notice and mentioned one Atiq Qureshi who is an accused in several such cases, while demanding stringent action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Repeat offenders in cow slaughter, trafficking cases will be booked under MCOCA: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) will be invoked against repeat offenders in cases of cow-slaughter and cow trafficking, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told the legislative assembly in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sangram Jagtap of the NCP raised the issue through a calling-attention notice and mentioned one Atiq Qureshi who is an accused in several such cases, while demanding stringent action.

Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Home (Rural), assured that stern action would be taken against Qureshi who has 20 cases of cow trafficking registered against him in Ahilyanagar district. He was arrested on January 20 and let off on bail on March 1, the minister said.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department, intervened to state that instructions would be given to the police to press MCOCA charges against repeat offenders in these cases.

Gates Foundation to partner with Maharashtra govt to make state malaria-free: Fadnavis

The Gates Foundation will partner with the Maharashtra government to make the state malaria-free, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The organisation, a private philanthropic body founded by Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and Melinda French Gates, is focused on improving global health, reducing poverty, and expanding access to education.

Fadnavis met Bill Gates at the 'Sahyadri' guest house in south Mumbai and the two discussed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of health, agriculture and infrastructure facilities, the CM's Office said in a statement.

Gates is currently on an India visit. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers in New Delhi earlier this week.

"We had a very good discussion on varied subjects, including Maharashtra's initiatives and schemes for youth, farmers, the poor, and women, such as Lakhpati Didi and Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has contributed immensely to the economic upliftment," Fadnavis wrote on X.

In the post, the CM said he also discussed with Gates the adoption of fast-changing latest technologies and AI-driven initiatives across the state.

"Mr Bill Gates shared that the Gates Foundation will partner with us to make Maharashtra malaria-free. We also discussed AI-driven advancements in health, agriculture, and infrastructure, along with dengue control and innovation city partnerships," he said.

Fadnavis said he shared with the billionaire that the government's vision includes digitalization in every sector and the establishment of a "Skill University" with the help of Microsoft to empower the youth with future-ready skills.

"A special initiative will focus on training 10,000 women in AI, fostering inclusivity in the tech revolution," he said.

Maharashtra is committed to becoming a model for digital governance and the right to service, the CM added.

(With inputs from PTI)