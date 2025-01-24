The special guests, representing 19 diverse fields, have been recognised for their exemplary contributions and outstanding achievements, an official statement said

An aerial view of the Indonesian National Armed Forces’ (TNI) marching contingent is seen during full dress rehearsal for the upcoming ‘Republic Day Parade 2025’. Pic/PTI

Several special guests from Maharashtra has been invited to attend the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the officials said on Friday.

An official statement said that in a significant move to enhance public engagement (Jan Bhagidaari) in national celebrations, the Government of India has invited approximately 250 distinguished guests from Maharashtra to attend the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The statement said that these special guests, representing 19 diverse fields, have been recognised for their exemplary contributions and outstanding achievements.

Their presence at the esteemed event aims to celebrate their remarkable work and foster a deeper connection between the public and the values embodied by the Republic Day festivities, it said.

The guests have been selected from various fields, including:

- PM Kisan Samradhi Yojna : 09 guests

- PM Kisan Yojna : 03 guests

- Mann Ki Baat : 10 guests

- Youth Affairs : 12 guests

- Rural Development : 14 guests

- Tribal Affairs : 29 guests

- Environment, Forest & Climate : 04 guests

- Best Performing Trainees : 05 guests

- Sarpanch : 34 guests

- PACS M/o Cooperation : 17 guests

- Fisheries Scheme : 06 guests

- PM Yashavi Scheme : 12 guests

- Best Patent Holder : 01 guest

- Textile (Handicraft) : 12 guests

- Paani Samitee (Drinking Water & Sanitation) : 09 guests

- Best Start Up : 01 guest

- Agriculture Infra Fund : 07 guests

- FPO : 05 guests

- My Bharat Volunteers : 03 guests

"The initiative is part of the government's efforts to increase public participation in national events and to recognise the contributions of outstanding individuals from various fields," the statement said.

Meanwhile, over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 15,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the capital for Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Friday.

The city will be monitored by drones and CCTV surveillance and cyber-specialist officers will be deployed to oversee operations, a senior police officer said.

"We have already installed multi-layered security arrangements. We have six layers of checking and frisking arrangements. Apart from this, we will have multi-layered barricading. We have several thousand CCTV cameras installed in the New Delhi district, including those with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS)," the officer said, the PTI reported.

Moving vehicles with FRS system will also be deployed, he said.

The officer said the cameras are linked to a database to identify criminals immediately. "Delhi Police is well prepared to tackle any kind of situation," he said.