The fear of the monkey has grown to such an extent that residents no longer feel safe even inside their homes

For the past 7-8 days, residents of Classic Heights Society on Bangli-Babhola Road in Vasai have been facing disturbances caused by a monkey menace.

Residents have complained that the monkey has been attempting to enter flats and attack people. In one incident, the monkey entered a house and caused damage to items in the refrigerator.

The fear of the monkey has grown to such an extent that residents no longer feel safe even inside their homes. They are living in a state of fear, keeping their windows and doors shut at all times. The residents of Classic Heights Society have urged the local administration and forest department to take immediate measures to address this issue.