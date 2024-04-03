As primates raid apartments, forest dept tells residents to keep windows shut

The scaffolding used to access apartments (right) Sethia Imperial Avenue society

Listen to this article Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Members of a society in Malad are forced to keep their windows shut due to fear of monkeys Society members have reported that monkeys are climbing from the scaffolding Monkeys have been entering houses for the past two weeks

The summer heat is setting in, but the members of a high-rise society in Malad are forced to keep their windows shut at all times due to the fear of monkeys raiding their apartments. Society members have reported that monkeys are climbing from the scaffolding up to the 39th floor of the high-rise building and entering houses to eat food from the fridge and cause property damage.

The monkey nuisance has spread throughout the Sethia Imperial Avenue high-rise society located along the Western Express Highway in Malad East. Monkeys have been entering houses for the past two weeks. The society members say they have lodged complaints with the forest department, but were told no help could be provided. They were advised to stop feeding the primates and keep their windows shut.

ADVERTISEMENT



A refrigerator ransacked by monkeys

A society member said, “Around 15 days ago, construction work began in our new society, and scaffolding was installed around the building. The monkeys started climbing the scaffolding and entering the apartments through windows. Since we do not have grills, the monkeys easily gain entry.” Another resident said that the monkeys are especially active during the afternoon. “They open the fridge and gather food… open food containers and toss utensils around to find food. They also sit on sofas and quietly eat the food.”

According to another resident, apartment windows would be kept open as the summer heat kicked in, but due to the monkey menace, they have to be shut constantly. “The lack of fresh air makes it suffocating,” the resident said. A resident said, “We have reached out to the forest department and Dindoshi police station for assistance but have not received any help so far.

The forest department told us that they are unable to catch the monkeys, which they consider impossible. They advised us to not feed the monkeys in the hope that they would stop coming there and also suggested keeping the windows shut at all times. However, the monkeys manage to sneak in and ransack the apartment for food. Also, it is challenging to keep the windows shut at all times.”

15

No of days the monkeys have harassed residents