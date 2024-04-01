The girl is studying in Std III started experiencing pain in her private parts and was unable to urinate, so she informed her mother

The school has initiated a parallel investigation. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Santacruz Police have arrested a peon for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl The girl opened up to her mother about how the peon had been molesting her The police have registered a case and started an investigation

The Santacruz Police have arrested a 35-year-old man working as a peon at a Santacruz-West-based school for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The girl opened up to her mother about how the peon had been molesting her for the past three months, saying, “Peon uncle took me inside the washroom to play and touched me uncomfortably. He told me it’s a part of the game.”

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. The girl is studying in Std III. On Saturday, she started experiencing pain in her private parts and was unable to urinate, so she informed her mother. Doctors discovered that the girl had been injured and she was admitted to the hospital. According to the police officials, the accused has been working in the school for the past six to seven years. His duties included keeping all the documents in place and assisting the teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said, “On Saturday, the girl, started experiencing pain in her private parts. She complained to her mother, who rushed her to a local doctor. The doctor informed the parents to admit her to a bigger hospital.” The hospital doctors conducted an examination and determined that the girl had been sexually assaulted. They informed the police about the incident. Meanwhile, the girl disclosed to her mother that the school peon had stopped her as she was going to class, took her to the toilet and assaulted her.

In the afternoon, the girl started experiencing pain in her private parts and was unable to urinate, so she informed her mother, who took her to the hospital where the incident came to light. A police officer said, “We suspect that the accused may have committed similar crimes in the school. We are reviewing the CCTV footage. The accused also confessed that he had been assaulting the girl for the past three months.” The school has initiated a parallel investigation.