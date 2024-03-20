Police also seized the CCTV camera footage of the society and traced the accused from the area

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for showing minor girl vulgar videos x 00:00

The Bandra police arrested a 30-year-old man who molested a minor girl in the Bandra area after showing her porn clips on his mobile phone. The accused was also masturbating in front of the girl and escaped. The accused was earlier arrested in 2021 by Juhu police for a similar crime in the Santacruz area.

The accused is a security guard. The incident occurred on Sunday. The victim is 8 years old. Police also seized the CCTV camera footage of the society and traced the accused from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police official, the incident occurred on Sunday when the accused was roaming in the Bandra area and entered into a society. In society, an 8-year-old girl who was playing during the accused went close to her and show her porn clips on his mobile phone and started masturbating in front of her.

A police officer said, "The minor girl shouted for help and located gathered at the spot and informed to police about the Incident. Cops traced the accused from the area and arrested him.

In the investigation, Bandra police found that the accused was involved in another case registered at Juhu police station in 2021. The accused was also arrested earlier. In this case, the accused was arrested under various sections of the POSCO Act.