Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Cops pose as auto drivers to expose pay-and-park scam on government land

Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket

Officers noticed that the accused Jaiswal was collecting money from people for pay-and-park services. Representation pic

Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
Key Highlights

  1. Vakola traffic police posed as auto drivers, exposed illegal pay-and-park parking racket
  2. The cops also arrested the accused who were running the pay-and-park racket
  3. The accused who was running this illegal pay-and-park operation at Vakola Pipe Line Road

The Vakola traffic police posed as auto drivers and exposed the illegal pay-and-park parking racket that was running on government land at Vakola.  The cops also arrested the accused who were running the pay-and-park racket illegally.


The accused, Kanhaiyalal Jaiswal, is a resident of Vakola, who was running this illegal pay-and-park operation at Vakola Pipe Line Road in Santacruz East. Jaiswal converted this government land into a pay-and-park, charging Rs 20 per hour for parking for autos and other vehicles. According to police officers, the Vakola traffic division received information about a man running illegal a parking scheme in the Vakola area. Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Sandeep Yele, a team comprising PSI Dhaneshwar Rajam and PSI Jaywant Ballal was formed.


On March 8, both officers posed as auto drivers and took an auto into the pay-and-park area. The officers noticed that the accused Jaiswal was collecting money from people for pay-and-park services. A police officer said, “The officers posed as auto drivers and caught the accused red-handed charging R20 to park the autorickshaw in the illegal pay-and-park area. Jaiswal did not provide parking receipts.” The traffic cops immediately informed the Vakola police, registered an FIR, and arrested the accused Jaiswal. 


vakola mumbai traffic mumbai police mumbai mumbai news
