Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket

Cops pose as auto drivers to expose pay-and-park scam on government land

Officers noticed that the accused Jaiswal was collecting money from people for pay-and-park services. Representation pic

Vakola traffic police posed as auto drivers, exposed illegal pay-and-park parking racket The cops also arrested the accused who were running the pay-and-park racket The accused who was running this illegal pay-and-park operation at Vakola Pipe Line Road

The Vakola traffic police posed as auto drivers and exposed the illegal pay-and-park parking racket that was running on government land at Vakola. The cops also arrested the accused who were running the pay-and-park racket illegally.

The accused, Kanhaiyalal Jaiswal, is a resident of Vakola, who was running this illegal pay-and-park operation at Vakola Pipe Line Road in Santacruz East. Jaiswal converted this government land into a pay-and-park, charging Rs 20 per hour for parking for autos and other vehicles. According to police officers, the Vakola traffic division received information about a man running illegal a parking scheme in the Vakola area. Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Sandeep Yele, a team comprising PSI Dhaneshwar Rajam and PSI Jaywant Ballal was formed.

On March 8, both officers posed as auto drivers and took an auto into the pay-and-park area. The officers noticed that the accused Jaiswal was collecting money from people for pay-and-park services. A police officer said, “The officers posed as auto drivers and caught the accused red-handed charging R20 to park the autorickshaw in the illegal pay-and-park area. Jaiswal did not provide parking receipts.” The traffic cops immediately informed the Vakola police, registered an FIR, and arrested the accused Jaiswal.