Mumbai: Speeding car crashes into vehicle in Lower Parel, one injured

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The pedestrian, a senior citizen, has been admitted to Saifee Hospital at Charni Road after receiving multiple fractures in his leg

Mumbai: Speeding car crashes into vehicle in Lower Parel, one injured

In a horrific incident, a speeding BMW car crashed into another car, which then climbed onto the footpath and seriously injured a pedestrian at Lower Parel on Tuesday evening. The pedestrian, a senior citizen, has been admitted to Saifee Hospital at Charni Road after receiving multiple fractures in his leg. The NM Joshi Marg police conducted an investigation but have not yet registered an FIR in this matter.


The incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 pm outside Brady Gladys Plaza located at Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel West. The owner of the Hyundai car told Mid-Day that it was the fault of the BMW car driver which led to the accident, and they were not at fault.


The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm under the Lower Parel West flyover when the speeding BMW car hit another Hyundai car after losing control. The Hyundai car climbed onto the footpath and crashed into a street pole. A pedestrian, around 60 years old, who was passing by, was caught between the street pole and the car.


Also Read: Malad blaze: Family alleges cops destroyed evidence

An eyewitness, a security guard, told Mid-Day, “The BMW car was speeding and crashed into the Hyundai car, causing it to lose balance and climb onto the footpath. The pedestrian was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital by the BMW car driver.”

Senior Inspector Arvind Chandanshive of NM Joshi Marg police station said, “The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, and we also recorded the statement of the victim who received multiple fractures in his leg and is admitted to Saifee Hospital. The complainant refused to file any complaint, and we have not registered any FIR in this matter.”

The owner of the Hyundai car told Mid-Day, “The incident happened because of the BMW car driver who was speeding and damaged my vehicle. The BMW car hit my car from behind, causing it to crash into a street pole on the footpath and injure a man. It was not my fault as I was driving my car slowly. My car was still at the spot, and the cops didn’t allow me to take my car. However, they allowed the BMW car driver to take their car home.”

