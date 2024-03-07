Malad blaze: Family alleges cops destroyed evidence

Weeks later, FIR not registered despite repeated complaints

The flat in the aftermath of the blaze, (right) New window grills installed

Dindoshi police allegedly recovered a firecracker box from the spot but destroyed it Even after weeks of the incident, the police have yet to register an FIR The panchnama recorded stated that the police didn’t seize anything

The Dindoshi police, investigating a blaze caused by a firecracker at a high-rise in Malad East, allegedly recovered a firecracker box from the spot but destroyed it and didn’t mention it in the panchnama, the victim's family said. Even after weeks of the incident, the police have yet to register an FIR.

Speaking with mid-day, Prashant Chaudhary said, “The police destroyed the firecracker box which is crucial evidence in the case to avoid registering an FIR after the fire burnt down my entire bedroom and endangered my family.” Chaudhary’s bedroom was burnt down on February 18 after a rocket used during a wedding procession in the neighbouring SRA society landed inside the bedroom balcony of his 8th-floor apartment in the Tower-28 residential building.

A fireworks box at the scene

The panchnama recorded by PSI Bhavana Salgaonkar of Dindoshi police station stated that the police didn’t seize anything from the spot. However, the family alleges that the firecracker box was present at the spot and was taken away by the cops.

According to Chaudhary, he was out of Mumbai while his parents had gone out for dinner at the time of the incident. “Around 9 pm, the rocket landed in the house and burnt my entire bedroom while no one was at home. The police and fire brigade personnel had to break open the main door lock to extinguish the fire. PSI Salgaonkar conducted the panchnama, but didn’t mention the firecracker box in it,” he said.



The bedroom after being renovated

Following the incident, the family had to renovate the house and install a new air-conditioner, windowpanes and iron frames, a bed and other fixtures at a cost of R2 lakh. “I approached the cops to register an FIR against the person who lit the firecrackers and also the builder as the firefighting system failed to work. The builder also didn’t provide a separate access lane and kept a common lane for the SRA society and Tower-28. We have been regularly visiting the Dindoshi police for the last three weeks regarding the FIR but they are giving excuses and have said that they are busy with other cases,” Chaudhary explained.



Prashant Chaudhary

Meanwhile, around 25 members of the Tower-28 society gave a complaint letter to the Dindoshi police after the fire incident. The letter reaffirmed that the firefighting system didn’t kick in as it was not in working condition when the fire outbreak. Society members have demanded that a separate access lane be provided for them and that the firefighting system be fixed.

Speaking with mid-day, investigation officer

PSI Salgaonkar said, “We didn’t find any firecracker box from the society when the fire incident occurred. Let me check all the circumstances. I will also call the complainant and we will take appropriate action accordingly.