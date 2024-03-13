Mumbai: 19-year-old killed for wanting to marry boyfriend

Bit flesh off mother’s hand during argument; mother strangled her in fit of rage

Bhumika Bagade, deceased

A woman killed her daughter at their residence in the wee hours of Monday and claimed she had died after falling unconscious due to epilepsy. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that the 19-year-old had died due to strangulation. It is alleged that the mother was unhappy with her daughter’s love interest and decision to marry him.

Tina Umesh Bagade, 40, a resident of Kherwadi, Khar East, worked from home, selling household products. Her daughter Bhumika—an HSC student—was residing with her. According to the police, the duo would quarrel regularly over Bhumika’s plans to marry her boyfriend Rohit. Bhumika had also uploaded photos of herself with Rohit on her social media profiles.

A police officer said, “Around midnight on Sunday, Bhumika and Tina got into an argument at their home, which continued up to 3 am. As the argument escalated they began to hit each other and Bhumika bit her mother’s hand, ripping off a piece of flesh. In a fit of anger, Tina strangled Bhumika, who fell unconscious. She then rushed Bhumika to hospital where she was declared dead.”

The officer stated that Tina claimed that her daughter had fallen unconscious due to epilepsy. “We sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death and the report revealed that Bhumika had died due to strangulation and not epilepsy,” he said.

Senior Inspector Shrimant Shinde of Nirmal Nagar police station said, “We have registered an FIR against Tina and arrested her. She has confessed and revealed that her daughter had planned to elope with Rohit.” Tina and Bhumika shifted to Mumbai a few years ago. In 2019, Bhumika’s father Umesh committed suicide due to debt. After this, her uncle and father’s friends provided a room for them to stay and gave them monthly rations. Bhumika’s last rites were conducted on Tuesday.

