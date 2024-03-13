Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 19 year old killed for wanting to marry boyfriend
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: 19-year-old killed for wanting to marry boyfriend

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Bit flesh off mother’s hand during argument; mother strangled her in fit of rage

Mumbai: 19-year-old killed for wanting to marry boyfriend

Bhumika Bagade, deceased

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 19-year-old killed for wanting to marry boyfriend
x
00:00

A woman killed her daughter at their residence in the wee hours of Monday and claimed she had died after falling unconscious due to epilepsy. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that the 19-year-old had died due to strangulation. It is alleged that the mother was unhappy with her daughter’s love interest and decision to marry him.


Tina Umesh Bagade, 40, a resident of Kherwadi, Khar East, worked from home, selling household products. Her daughter Bhumika—an HSC student—was residing with her. According to the police, the duo would quarrel regularly over Bhumika’s plans to marry her boyfriend Rohit. Bhumika had also uploaded photos of herself with Rohit on her social media profiles.


Also Read: Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket


A police officer said, “Around midnight on Sunday, Bhumika and Tina got into an argument at their home, which continued up to 3 am. As the argument escalated they began to hit each other and Bhumika bit her mother’s hand, ripping off a piece of flesh. In a fit of anger, Tina strangled Bhumika, who fell unconscious. She then rushed Bhumika to hospital where she was declared dead.”

The officer stated that Tina claimed that her daughter had fallen unconscious due to epilepsy. “We sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death and the report revealed that Bhumika had died due to strangulation and not epilepsy,” he said.

Senior Inspector Shrimant Shinde of Nirmal Nagar police station said, “We have registered an FIR against Tina and arrested her. She has confessed and revealed that her daughter had planned to elope with Rohit.” Tina and Bhumika shifted to Mumbai a few years ago. In 2019, Bhumika’s father Umesh committed suicide due to debt. After this, her uncle and father’s friends provided a room for them to stay and gave them monthly rations. Bhumika’s last rites were conducted on Tuesday.

Mar 11
Day Bhumika was strangled to death

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK