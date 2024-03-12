Mumbai: Son and grandson of retired IG trapped for 1 hour in lift

FIR filed against society officials and the lift company for negligence in handling the situation

The son and grandson were stuck in the lift for more than 45 minutes

The son, grandson of retired Special Inspector General of Police were trapped inside lift Samta Nagar police in Kandivali registered an FIR Half an hour later a lift technician from the neighbouring society was brought

The son and grandson of retired Special Inspector General of Police (IG) Shashikant Shinde were trapped inside the lift at a high-rise society in Kandivali on Sunday and were rescued after an hour.

“It was a horrible situation of more than 45 minutes after my son and three-year-old grandson were trapped inside the lift,” said Shashikant Shinde.

The Samta Nagar police in Kandivali registered an FIR under Sections IPC 287, 336, 337, and 34 against four people, including society chairman, secretary, society security manager, and the Lift company area manager for negligence.

Speaking to mid-day, the retired special IG of Maharashtra Shashikant Shinde said, “On Sunday afternoon, around 3 pm, my son Ajinkya Shinde and my grandson Aryavart were leaving the house and they took the lift. When the lift was descending, it got stuck between P2 and the first floor. My son tried to open the door but was unable to. My grandson started suffocating and couldn’t breathe in the closed lift.”

“My son Ajinkya called me and informed me about the incident. I rushed to P1, but the lift door wouldn’t open. I called the security manager but he told me that it was Sunday and he was helpless. He instructed me to call the society chairman and secretary. I also informed chairman and secretary, but they didn’t help me with anything. I am an asthmatic patient and was extremely tense,” Shinde said.

Half an hour later a lift technician from the neighbouring society was brought and the lift was restarted.

As per the FIR, in 1995, the society installed three lifts, two for public use and one for service. In the past two weeks, the lifts had been shutting down and getting stuck between floors multiple times. However, they were not adequately repaired.

“I filed the FIR against the chairman and secretary because they failed to repair the lift after it had shut down multiple times in the past and continued to operate it, endangering people’s lives. I also filed an FIR against the security manager, who is responsible for this, as he was aware of the poor condition of the lift but kept it running. I also filed the FIR against the Otis company lift area manager because it’s his responsibility to maintain and regularly inspect the lift. However, all the members failed to do their jobs, and due to their negligence, this incident occurred. They are all equally responsible for the incident,” said Shinde. Committe members from the society refused to comment on the incident.

