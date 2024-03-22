Mumbai: Pvt firm staffer demands sexual favours to clear PF

Woman says manager said he could help release funds in exchange for ‘physical favours’; sends her messages, too, which she uses to file police complaint

The complainant has been running from pillar to post to get her father’s PF file cleared since 2018. Representation Pic

A 23-year-old college student has registered a complaint against an employee of a private firm who demanded sexual favours from her to process her father’s provident fund (PF) formalities. The woman was 15 years old when her father—the sole breadwinner of the family—passed away. Being the eldest in the family, the girl was helped financially by relatives to complete her education and to bear the cost of living for herself, her sibling and grandmother. She also worked as a domestic helper to make some money.

According to the police, the complainant’s mother had separated from the family. Her father worked from 2009 to 2015 with a Mazagaon-based company that provided housekeeping services. He passed away in 2015. During his employment, the company would deduct PF money from his salary.

A police officer said, “After her father’s death, when she turned 18, she was supposed to receive the PF amount because her father had nominated her. She went to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) office and filled out the relevant forms to claim the amount. She also submitted the form (No. 41) to the EPF but didn’t receive her dues even five years later.”

According to the complaint filed, in February 2023, EPF officials informed her that her father's file had been sent to the company's manager, Sushant (full name not known), and she would receive her dues within 45 days. However, even three months later, she did not receive the amount.

“She then contacted Sushant who assured her that he would help release the funds. However, he also asked for ‘physical favours’ in return, after which she ignored him. A few days ago, when she approached Sushant again, he demanded sexual favours and also sent her a text message saying he would clear the file if she had sex with him,” the officer explained. The complainant then took the screenshots of conversations with Sushant and lodged a complaint with the Kherwadi police.

The police have registered a case against Sushant under Section 509B (sexual harassment through electronic mode) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (publishing sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the IT Act. He has not been arrested yet.

