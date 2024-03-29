Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief arrested
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief, arrested

Updated on: 29 March,2024 05:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

He had fired at 2 Bollywood producers in 2014, was busted before he could target jewellery store

Mumbai: Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief, arrested

The gang of thieves, including Ashfaq Sayyed Abdul Rashid, in police custody

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief, arrested
x
00:00

A shooter affiliated with gangster Ravi Pujari, who had fired at two Bollywood personalities in 2014, was arrested along with three others on March 20 after attempting to plunder a jewellery shop in Versova. The individual, Ashfaq Sayyed Abdul Rashid, 33, was recently released from Arthur Road jail, where he joined the gang of thieves while serving a seven-year sentence.


Pujari, who was wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was arrested and extradited from the Philippines in December 2021. He is currently in jail. While in jail, Ashfaq received the information about Pujari’s prosecution. Realising that he would be jobless in the world of crime with his patron behind bars, he decided to become a thief, according to the police. “Being a shooter, this was completely a new ball game for him. He needed expertise and hence he began to look for an opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade,” said a Crime Branch officer.


Joining the gang


While serving his sentence, Ashfaq learnt that a highway robbery mastermind, Vinod Vaishnav, 38, was also in Arthur Road jail.  He also found out that Vaishnav was friendly with Worli resident Pintu Kamlesh Chaudhary, 32, and Sewri resident Chand Ibrahim Shaikh, 28, who were involved in a series of housebreaking and murder cases. These individuals formed the gang in jail and planned to execute thefts in Juhu, Santacruz, Versova, Lokhandwala and Bandra.

The four accused planned to target the jewellery shop at Versova on March 20. Under the guidance of DCP Rajtilak Roshan and Senior PI Ganesh Pawar of Versova police station, a team comprising API Amit Jadhav, PSI Dhaneshwar Jadhav and Constables Pawar, Bhosale, Inamdar, Sable, Pathan and Khairnar nabbed the gang before the theft could take place. One accused, Shankar Chaurasia, however, managed to evade arrest. The captured accused spilt the beans during their interrogation. The Versova police recovered a pistol, three live bullets, a knife, black gloves and masks, three mobile phones and two bikes from the accused.

How Ashfaq landed behind bars

Ashfaq had fired at a Bollywood film producer in Juhu in 2014. While one bullet pierced the latter’s car, another hit a tree and others hit the producer’s bungalow, injuring no one. In another case, that same year, Ashfaq and other people waited outside a producer’s house in Khar with the intention to kill him. Ashfaq was allegedly working under Obed Radiowala, an alleged aide of Pujari.

March 20
Day gang was busted

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ravi pujari versova arthur road jail mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK