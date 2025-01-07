20 individuals, including a restaurant owner and staff, have been booked for assaulting a police team during a routine inspection at Skyline restaurant in Thane

A case of rioting and assault against a police team has been registered involving 20 people, including the owner and employees of a restaurant in Maharashtra's Thane city. The incident, which unfolded shortly after midnight on January 5, has led to the booking of several individuals, including the restaurant's owner, for obstructing a police inspection and assaulting law enforcement officers.

According to police, a team had been dispatched to the Skyline restaurant in the Upvan area of Thane on the orders of senior officers for a routine inspection. However, the situation escalated when the restaurant owner and his staff resisted the police entry. The altercation quickly turned violent, leading to a police officer being struck with a microphone rod, causing injuries to his chest. Other officers were assaulted with slaps and punches, and one officer's mobile phone was also forcibly taken by the assailants, the police official stated.

Among those identified in the attack are restaurant owner Harsh Bhanushali (27) and employees Gopal Mulani (31), Krishna Guta (20), and Deepak Mite (22). The accused are facing several charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including assault, criminal intimidation, rioting, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

An FIR was filed at the Vartak Nagar police station on Monday. The charges include sections related to assaulting public servants (section 132), using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty (section 121), and rioting (section 189). Additional charges of causing hurt with dangerous weapons (section 118) and criminal intimidation (section 351) have also been included.

The police team had been sent to conduct a routine inspection as part of their regular duties, but the altercation turned into a violent confrontation with the restaurant staff. Authorities have stated that the situation was handled by the police, with the accused now facing serious charges.

