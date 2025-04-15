Deputy CM Shinde will visit road in Fort and Marine Lines in south Mumbai. He will also visit Parel, Chembur and Mankhurd areas, the officials said

Eknath Shinde (above) will review the works on Tuesday evening. File Pic

Listen to this article Road concretisation in Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC chief to review works in city x 00:00

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC chief will review the ongoing road concretisation works in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

They said that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take a visit for review the road concritisation works in Mumbai and civic chief Bhushan Gagrani will also attend the visit along with other officers.

Shinde will visit road in Fort and Marine Lines in south Mumbai. He will also visit Parel, Chembur and Mankhurd areas, the officials said.

Bombay Hospital Lane, Gyan Samrat Ustad Azmat Hussain Khan Dilrang Marg under A Ward of BMC, R.S. Sapre Marg under C Ward, Jame Jamshed Road under F/North Ward, Road no. 21 under M/West Ward and M.T Kadam Marg in Govandi, the officials said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani had expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of road concretisation work in the eastern suburbs.

In a review meeting held in the civic body headquarters in south Mumbai on April 4, Gagrani has warned that if contractors do not improve the working method, their contract will be revoked and strict action will be taken against them.

He also warned engineers against withholding contractors' payments without valid reasons. If payments are unjustifiably delayed, the engineers will be held responsible and action will be taken against them, the civic chief further cautioned.

While the road works are in progress, it is extremely necessary for contractors to use road dividers and barricading for the safety of citizens and green cloth covering and green net to avoid pollution, the officials were told. If any shortcomings remain while the work is in progress, the contractors should remain vigilant and rectify them immediately. Strict action will be taken if the contractor neglects or deliberately does wrong things, Gagrani warned.

The Mumbai civic body is facing a lot of criticism from residents over the ongoing road works. However, this criticism should be taken positively and viewed as an opportunity and a challenge, said Gagrani.

"If the ongoing concretisation works are completed before the monsoon, the problem of potholes will be reduced, road connectivity will increase, and the journey of Mumbaikars will become smoother. Mumbaikars will have a pleasant experience," said Gagrani in the meeting.

He also stated that no compromise will be tolerated over quality while expediting the concretisation works, and has asked the stakeholders concerned to remain more vigilant in this regard.

In the first phase of the concretisation work, 698 roads on 324 kilometres is underway, while in the second phase, 1,420 roads spanning across 377 kilometres will be concretised. Nine contractors have been appointed for the road works, and there is a difference in the progress of their work.

Gagrani directed the contractors to complete the road works by May 31, failing which strict action will be taken against the contractor concerned.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar was also present during the meeting.