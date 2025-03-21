Breaking News
Govt must explore if EOW inquiry is needed into ongoing cement concretisation work in Mumbai: Speaker

Updated on: 21 March,2025 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

On Friday, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) raised concerns over the inferior quality of roads and the delays in the ongoing cement concretisation of roadworks across the city

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that a meeting should be called on Monday in his chamber in the Vidhan Bhavan premise to discuss the issue. Pic/X

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker has suggested that the state government explore whether an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is necessary in the ongoing cement concretisation (CC) of roads, similar to the one conducted when previous road scam reports emerged in the city.


On Friday, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) raised concerns over the inferior quality of roads and the delays in the ongoing cement concretisation (CC) of roadworks across Mumbai.


It was during this discussion that Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that in his own assembly constituency — Colaba, South Mumbai — a contract was given two years ago, but the work never started. “Now it has been six months after re-tendering, but still no work has started,” Narvekar added.


He said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde came up with the concept of CC roads to provide relief to Mumbaikars by providing pothole-free roads. “But, there are a lot of complaints about the quality and delay in work,” Narwekar said. 

During the discussion, Congress MLA Amin Patel suggested that a committee of legislators from Mumbai should be formed to discuss the issue and a meeting should be called at earliest to address the concern.

Accordingly, Industries Minister Uday Samant stated that he would convey the concerns of the MLAs to Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, who also heads the Urban Development Department, which governs the municipal bodies. “I will request Shinde ji to take a meeting of all MLAS from Mumbai and resolve the issue.”

The speaker then said that a meeting should be called on Monday in his chamber in the Vidhan Bhavan premise to discuss the issue. “Before coming for the meeting, it should be explored whether an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is needed in the ongoing cement concretisation (CC) of roads, on the lines of the one conducted when the previous Mumbai road scam reports came to the fore,” Narwekar instructed.

