The Colaba jetty, the foundation stone of which was laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane recently, is situated in Colaba, from where Narwekar is BJP MLA

Rahul Narwekar. File Pic: Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Residents oppose Rs 229 cr Colaba jetty: Will facilitate meet with govt, says speaker Rahul Narwekar x 00:00

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Monday that several resident associations have given him representations against the proposed Rs 229 crore jetty near the iconic Gateway of India, as reported by the news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colaba jetty, the foundation stone of which was laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane recently, is situated in Colaba, from where Narwekar is BJP MLA.

Funds for the project, which will comprise a passenger jetty and a terminal building, have been earmarked in the state budget.

Representatives of residents' associations claim their objections were overlooked, Narwekar told PTI.

These associations say the project will adversely impact the environment, he added.

The speaker said he had held meetings with local authorities and residents' associations to clarify doubts and will facilitate such interactions going forward.

The terminal building will have a 350-capacity amphitheatre, berthing facilities, jetty, approach jetty, fire fighting systems, CCTV etc.

In a letter to Narwekar, the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association claimed a proper feasibility study needs to be conducted regarding the impact of the proposed structure on high tides, rising sea levels, climate change, environment imbalances, heritage precincts etc, reported PTI.

The letter cited flooding and risk to lives and property.

Minister Rane had earlier said the Maharashtra Maritime Board has addressed the concerns of the citizens, adding the project will ease pressure on the existing jetty at Gateway of India, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)