Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Residents oppose Rs 229 cr Colaba jetty Will facilitate meet with govt says speaker Rahul Narwekar

Residents oppose Rs 229 cr Colaba jetty: Will facilitate meet with govt, says speaker Rahul Narwekar

Updated on: 17 March,2025 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Colaba jetty, the foundation stone of which was laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane recently, is situated in Colaba, from where Narwekar is BJP MLA

Residents oppose Rs 229 cr Colaba jetty: Will facilitate meet with govt, says speaker Rahul Narwekar

Rahul Narwekar. File Pic: Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Residents oppose Rs 229 cr Colaba jetty: Will facilitate meet with govt, says speaker Rahul Narwekar
x
00:00

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Monday that several resident associations have given him representations against the proposed Rs 229 crore jetty near the iconic Gateway of India, as reported by the news agency PTI.


The Colaba jetty, the foundation stone of which was laid by state ports minister Nitesh Rane recently, is situated in Colaba, from where Narwekar is BJP MLA.


Funds for the project, which will comprise a passenger jetty and a terminal building, have been earmarked in the state budget.


Representatives of residents' associations claim their objections were overlooked, Narwekar told PTI.

These associations say the project will adversely impact the environment, he added.

The speaker said he had held meetings with local authorities and residents' associations to clarify doubts and will facilitate such interactions going forward.

The terminal building will have a 350-capacity amphitheatre, berthing facilities, jetty, approach jetty, fire fighting systems, CCTV etc.

In a letter to Narwekar, the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association claimed a proper feasibility study needs to be conducted regarding the impact of the proposed structure on high tides, rising sea levels, climate change, environment imbalances, heritage precincts etc, reported PTI.

The letter cited flooding and risk to lives and property.

Minister Rane had earlier said the Maharashtra Maritime Board has addressed the concerns of the citizens, adding the project will ease pressure on the existing jetty at Gateway of India, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Gateway of India colaba south mumbai mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK