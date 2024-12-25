Four walls in Colaba are rolling back the years through art; paint and brush bring past alive. As artists, we have to remember that we are painting for both, pedestrians and car passengers. The pedestrian may have the time to stop ‘n’ stare, and the car passenger may only have a minute. We have to capture the attention of all kinds of audiences.

A depiction of life in the ocean depths

Listen to this article Colaba: Walls in city get artsy makeover x 00:00

Four walls in Colaba are getting a facelift thanks to wall art that is both apt and uplifting. There is the army wall, opposite the Sassoon Dock exit gate, which is getting an artsy makeover. “Here, we are making pictures of old-style transportation like carts,” said activist Bella Shah. “The point is to make people aware that we had modes like these in the past. Contrast them with hi-tech cars zipping past and the difference is stark but even more arresting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall artist Jeevan Wankhede, with his team, said as he was putting some touches to the other wall, known as N T Pool Wall. “We have used watercolours, this will not wash off in the rain. It is challenging to paint on slightly undulating surfaces. As artists, we have to remember that we are painting for both, pedestrians and car passengers. The pedestrian may have the time to stop ‘n’ stare, and the car passenger may only have a minute. We have to capture the attention of all kinds of audiences. That is the real challenge of wall art.” The N T Pool wall has pictures from the Navy.



Murals depecting modes of transportation from the years gone

Said Shah, “The Navy had sent us these pictures to paint as wall art. There are several Naval vessels, some missions. The overall impression is one of valour on the high seas. It was important we capture that. Every picture gives a message and at the same time, is also open to interpretation of passersby and those who witness this. If it makes you think about the gallantry of our men and women in uniform, that surely makes a mark.”

The water is yet another motif of the wall art near DSK Towers, Cuffe Parade. “The theme is underwater,” said Shah. “Here, it was essential that marine life is captured. What the artists really wanted to show through that is the power of water, its depth, strength and the life that abounds in it.” The bus depot wall opposite the Women's Graduate Union Hostel in Colaba, has paintings of buses, as “there is a bus station close by,” said Shah. “The idea is to make the scenarios both relevant and relatable. Today, there are a dwindling number of buses in Mumbai. I have to think, one day our buses will also become part of nostalgia, though we hope not,” said Shah.

Colaba has always believed in saying it with the paints and brush. Last year, we had six panels of wall art at Kittridge Road, Colaba giving a historical feel. At that time, the accent was on city landmarks like the CSMT, Mumbai University Clock Tower and others. Earlier, at least 32 panels on the boundary wall of Cooperage football ground, opposite the Campion School in Colaba had wall art depicting games of old like marbles, tyre ‘n’ stick, seven tiles, hopscotch etc. It was an attempt to bring back and showcase the joy of simplicity in today's age when children are playing games on their mobile phones. The artists said about their current work, “We still have a few finishing touches. This is a New Year's gift to this corner of SoBo. Profundities and past aside, if citizens simply enjoy this work, then it is mission accomplished.”