Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rs 12 lakh worth of valuables stolen from crowd at CMs swearing in

Rs 12 lakh worth of valuables stolen from crowd at CM's swearing-in

Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Acting on a viral video, the Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing a constable’s bag in the vicinity of Azad Maidan  on the day (December 5) the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony was held there.

Rs 12 lakh worth of valuables stolen from crowd at CM's swearing-in

Anand Swami

Listen to this article
Rs 12 lakh worth of valuables stolen from crowd at CM's swearing-in
x
00:00

Acting on a viral video, the Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing a constable’s bag in the vicinity of Azad Maidan  on the day (December 5) the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony was held there. According to sources, an FIR was not registered on the day of the incident as the police were busy with bandobast  duty and handling the large crowd gathered at the ground to witness the ceremony.


A police officer shared that cash and gold chains worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen there that day. Fourteen FIRs against unknown persons have been filed so far. Constable Vijay Ropvankar, whose bag was stolen from BMC headquarters’ Gate Number 1 around 3.30 pm,  was denied an FIR. The on-duty police officer asked him to register an online complaint. After the CCTV footage of the incident went viral, he was called to file an FIR.


The 13 others who lost their valuables were also called to register FIRs on December 6. Anand Swami, one of the victims—who allegedly lost Rs 20,000—thinks the police are not serious about the investigation. “They have clubbed 14 FIRs and the delay could prove to be a hindrance in the investigation,” he adds. An officer told mid-day that they are following the due process. “We have launched a manhunt for the accused,” he said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

azad maidan mumbai police devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK