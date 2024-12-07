Acting on a viral video, the Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing a constable’s bag in the vicinity of Azad Maidan on the day (December 5) the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony was held there.

Anand Swami

Acting on a viral video, the Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing a constable’s bag in the vicinity of Azad Maidan on the day (December 5) the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony was held there. According to sources, an FIR was not registered on the day of the incident as the police were busy with bandobast duty and handling the large crowd gathered at the ground to witness the ceremony.

A police officer shared that cash and gold chains worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen there that day. Fourteen FIRs against unknown persons have been filed so far. Constable Vijay Ropvankar, whose bag was stolen from BMC headquarters’ Gate Number 1 around 3.30 pm, was denied an FIR. The on-duty police officer asked him to register an online complaint. After the CCTV footage of the incident went viral, he was called to file an FIR.

The 13 others who lost their valuables were also called to register FIRs on December 6. Anand Swami, one of the victims—who allegedly lost Rs 20,000—thinks the police are not serious about the investigation. “They have clubbed 14 FIRs and the delay could prove to be a hindrance in the investigation,” he adds. An officer told mid-day that they are following the due process. “We have launched a manhunt for the accused,” he said.