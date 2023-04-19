Rs 13 cr spent on Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, not a single tent erected for participants: Cong ups ante against state govt

Maharashtra Congress also demanded a special two-day Assembly session to discuss the deaths

File photo

Upping the ante against the Eknath Shinde-led state government, Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday demanded a special two-day Assembly session to discuss the killings of 14 people who died of heatstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony.

In a letter to Governor Ramesh Bais, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said: “The mismanagement on part of the government has led to the death of 14 people who had come for the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony. Considering the latest details that have emerged, the question has arisen whether these deaths were due to heat stroke or stampede. This is an instance of culpable homicide and the Shinde government is hiding the truth in this incident.”

Patole in the letter demanded that a two-day special session of the Legislature be convened to prevent such incidents in the future.

The letter states that the incident in which 14 people died during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai is very serious and heart-wrenching. Nearly 20 lakh people who love social worker Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari came from all over the state for this event. This ceremony was organised by the state government and about Rs 13 crore were spent from the state government exchequer. “Despite spending so much, not even a tent was built for the people attending the award ceremony. People were made to sit for hours in the scorching heat, these people could not even get drinking water and many people had to be admitted to the hospital due to heat stroke,” the Maharashtra Congress chief said in the letter.”

“What is even more shocking is that along with the heat stroke, reports of a stampede have also surfaced, which is very serious,” he added. Patole further said that the state government could not plan this program properly.

“Due to poor planning, 14 people have died and scores are undergoing treatment. The possibility of this number being higher cannot be ruled out. By saying that Appasaheb Dharmadhikari had given the time for the award ceremony, but the state government is now blaming him,” Patole said.

He further said that the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was organised by the state government, so responsibility for the 14 deaths cannot be denied by the organisers. “We have already demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the state government in connection with this incident. If this government had any sense of moral responsibility, they would have resigned by now but they continue to occupy the chair,” Patole said.

The Maharashtra Congress will hold press conferences in every district of the state on April 24.

“The Shinde government is hiding the truth of the Kharghar incident, but the Congress party will hold press conferences in every district of the state on April 24 in order to bring the truth of the incident before the people,” Maharashtra Congress chief said.